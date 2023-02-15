Best Blue Star AC in India (February 2023)

Blue Star AC: The Hot and humid are very hectic if you do not have an air conditioner in your home. The market is loaded with a wide range of options to choose from Blue Star is one of the leading and trusted AC brands in India. They are known for manufacturing technologically advanced and energy-efficient solutions which are a complete solution to all your summer and hot weather needs.





Blue Star is known for delivering the best AC in India and 5 star air conditioners are the best above all. If you are seeking a new Air conditioner, then here are the best Blue Star AC in India that are perfect for small to medium-sized rooms. Select from the top-notch options available online in India.





Best Blue Star AC in India

Here are the best AC in India from a reputed brand Blue Star. select from the wide range of Split and Window AC.

Blue Star 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC





This 1.5 Ton Split AC comes with an inverter compressor that adjusts the power depending on the heat load and it is suitable for small to medium rooms. It is one of the best AC in India that comes with a copper condenser coil for superior cooling with less maintenance.

This Blue Star AC also comes with a 4-in-1 Convertible cooling mode, turbo mode, comfort sleep mode, self-diagnosis, and more. Blue Star AC Price: Rs. 35,990.







Blue Star 1 Ton Split AC





This 1 Ton AC comes with turbo cool mode that instantly cools the room during extreme summers. Blue Star air conditioners' condenser coil, evaporator coil, and connecting tubes are made of 100% copper, thereby ensuring reliable cooling.

It is one of the best Blue Star AC in India that is perfect for small rooms and the came offers uniform cooling even at 52-degree temperatures. Blue Star AC Price: Rs. 32,990.







Blue Star 1.2 Ton Inverter Split AC





It is one of the best AC in India that comes with an inverter compressor that adjusts the power depending on the heat load. This 1.2 Ton Split AC is perfect for small rooms and the copper condenser coil offers better cooling with low maintenance.





It comes with Anti-corrosive Blue fins for protection against corrosion and leakage due to harsh climate and salty humidity. Blue Star AC Price: Rs. 33,990.







Blue Star 2.0 Ton 5 Star Split AC





It is one of the leading 5 star air conditioners that consumes less electricity and is also loaded with a copper condenser coil for better cooling with less maintenance. It is one of the best Blue Star AC in India that can cool down a room even at 52-degree temperature.

This Best AC is loaded with 4 in 1 convertible cooling mode, turbo cool, sleep mode, and more. Blue Star AC Price: Rs. 59,990.







Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Window AC





It is one of the best Window AC in India that comes with 1.5 Ton AC of capacity which is perfect for small to medium rooms. It is quite economical and easy to install as compared to Split AC. It has been equipped with a copper condenser coil for better cooling with less maintenance.

It is one of the best AC in India that is perfect for small rooms especially. Blue Star AC Price: Rs. 35,530.





FAQs: Best Blue Star AC in India





1. Is Blue Star a Tata company?

The brand was established in 1954 as a collaboration with Tata Sons, and Volkart Brothers and they are one of the leading air conditioner brands in India.





2. Which AC is the best of Blue Star?

If you are in the search of the best AC, go for the 1.5 Ton Split AC which is perfect for all weather conditions.





3. What is the cost of 1.5 tons of Bluestar AC?

The cost of the best Bluestar AC with 1.5 Ton AC comes at Rs. 35,990.





4. Which AC brand is best?

LG is one of the leading air conditioner brands in India that has a wide range of air conditioners to choose from.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.