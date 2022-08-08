10 Best AC In India: Popular Picks Amongst Portable AC, Window AC, Split AC, Inverter AC, and Tower AC

Best AC In India: Summer has been brutal lately across India. Rising temperatures and humidity have made it impossible to live without an air conditioner in the house. Best air conditioners or best AC in India come from a lot of established brands that are now offering these ACs online, making it easy to purchase a split AC, portable AC, window AC, inverter AC, or a tower AC using your smartphone, tablet, or laptop. Now, you can’t recognize any air conditioner as the best AC in India unless it gives you everything from cost range to performance, from longevity to low power consumption, and so on.





Now while you have been getting all confused and irritated about how to choose the right air conditioner for your home, we have shortlisted some of the best ACs in India that can be purchased online. Take a look and go with the one that conforms to your preferences:





10 Best AC In India







Best Split AC In India





Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Air Conditioner - 28% Off









When it comes to selecting the best AC for your home, this 1.5 ton 5 star AC fits all the criteria perfectly. Appreciated for its shield blu anti-corrosion technology, this Panasonic split AC comes in white color and works with Alexa without any glitch. This split air conditioner comes with a seamless hands-free operation and a voice-controlled feature. Versed with a copper condenser coil, this split AC comes in the 107 x 23.5 x 29 cm dimension. Panasonic Split AC Price: Rs 42,990.





Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC - 51% Off









Buy this excellent inverter split AC from Whirlpool that comes with an inverter compressor and is an excellent pick for medium-sized bedrooms. Easily categorized under the list of best AC in India, this Whirlpool AC comes with an energy rating of 5 stars and has an annual energy consumption of 826 units. Appreciated for its Intellisense inverter technology, this split AC comes with a copper condenser coil and has a stabilizer-free operation. Whirlpool AC Price: Rs 36,490.





Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC - Save Rs 28,510









Get this superb 1.5 ton split AC from Blue Star that comes in white color and in 100 x 29.5 x 23 cm dimension. The offered split air conditioner comes with a dust filter and a copper condenser coil. Moreover, this Blue Star AC is versed with a 4-in-1 convertible cooling mode and is known for its stabilizer-free operation. Available with anti-corrosive fins for corrosion protection, this split AC comes with an acoustic jacket around the compressor, making it ideal for summer. Blue Star AC Price: Rs 41,490.





Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split AC - 37% Off









When your home is boiling with humidity, this 5 star split AC from Samsung will surely make things better for you. Available with multiple operating modes like auto, fast cool, wind-free good sleep, dehumidification, fan, quiet, etc, this Samsung AC also has an inverter compressor that adjusts power usage depending on the heat load. This Samsung air conditioner comes with an energy rating of 5 stars and is versed with a 100% copper condenser coil. Samsung AC Price: Rs 44,990.





Daikin 1.5 Ton 4 Star Inverter Split AC - Save Rs 18,410









Daikin offers this 4 star inverter split air conditioner in white color that is suitable for medium-sized bedrooms and living rooms. The offered split AC is versed with a copper condenser coil and is available in the 88.5 x 22.9 x 29.8 cm dimension. Moreover, this Daikin AC is appreciated for its 3D airflow, dew clean technology, air purification filter, and fast cooling. Daikin AC Price: Rs 39,990.





IFB 1.5 Ton 4 Star Gold Series Inverter Split AC - 28% Off









Explore this remarkable inverter split air conditioner from IFB that comes with an antibacterial filter and has an annual energy consumption of 5210 units. This IFB AC has a Flexi 8-in-1 cooling, a dual-temperature display, a 4-way air swing, and an activated carbon filter. In addition to this, the offered split air conditioner is available in the 90 x 20.6 x 29.4 cm dimension and weighs around 25 kgs. IFB AC Price: Rs 35,490.





Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC - 38% Off









Godrej comes up with this 5-star inverter split air conditioner that has a twin-rotary compressor that ensures higher efficiency and low power consumption. This Godrej AC comes with a blue fin anti-corrosion condenser and is appreciated for its low-noise operation. Moreover, this inverter split air conditioner has an annual energy consumption of 781 units and is available in the 24.6 x 107 x 32.5 cm dimension. Godrej AC Price: Rs 33,990.





Best Window ACs





Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC - 35% Off











Check out this stupendous air conditioner from Lloyd that comes in the 71 x 66 x 43 cm dimension and is versed with a non-inverter compressor. Appreciated for its elegant design, this window AC has an energy rating of 3 stars and has an annual energy consumption of 1215.35 units. Moreover, this Lloyd window AC comes in a 1.5-ton capacity and is perfect for medium-sized rooms with sizes up to 150 square feet. Lloyd AC Price: Rs 26,499.





Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC - 20% Off









Voltas comes up with this 5 star window air conditioner that is available in white color. This window air conditioner is economical in nature and is known for its easy installation. Along with this, the offered window AC is known for its anti-bacterial filter, dust filter, and dehumidifier. This Voltas air conditioner has an annual energy consumption of 1157.29 units and is available in the 80.5 x 66 x 43 cm dimension. Voltas AC Price: Rs 35,890.





LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Window AC - 32% Off









Don’t miss this inverter window AC from LG that not just have an impressive 5 star rating but also a variable speed compressor. Available in a capacity of 1.5 tons, this window air conditioner is befitting for medium-sized rooms, typically your living room or bedroom. With an annual energy consumption of 1106.26 units, this inverter window AC is appreciated for its 4-way circulation, a digital display LED, voice control, low gas detection, and stabilizer-free operation. LG AC Price: Rs 37,990.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.