Best ACs For All Weather: Spectacular Hot And Cold ACs For Summers And Winters

Best ACs For All Weather: India is often known as a land of 4 seasons and that’s right because a few parts of our country such as the Northern states often experience an extreme end of both seasons, winters, and summers. This creates a space where people often look for separate air conditioners or room heaters for summers and winters respectively. However, did you know that now you can get a single AC unit for both? Yes, hot and cold ACs are a reality now.





In fact, these hot and cold ACs are known to operate in both extreme temperatures i.e. offering quick cooling in summers and instant warmth in winter. What’s more, is that you can save a lot of money while only investing in a single appliance for your home. And so, take a quick look at some of the best ACs for all weather conditions that are available online:







Best ACs For All Weather: Hot And Cold ACs 2022





Daikin 1.5 Ton 4 Star Hot & Cold Split Air Conditioners - 22% Off









To begin with, explore this hot and cold AC from Daikin that comes in a capacity of 1.5 tons and is known for its dew clean technology. This Daikin AC is versed with power-airflow dual flaps and an air purifying filter. Along with this, the offered split air conditioner is known for its capability to achieve 100% cooling at 43-degree celsius. This multi-function AC is designed using A-Okay plastic and weighs around 49.5 kgs. Daikin air conditioner price: Rs 48,000.





LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold DUAL Inverter Split AC - 27% Off









LG comes up with this superior hot and cold AC that is versed with an inverter compressor and a high-density filter. The offered LG AC has an energy rating of 3 stars and is an excellent purchase option for your home. With an annual energy consumption of 1015.70 units, this split AC is befitting for medium-sized rooms (111 to 150 sq ft.). Along with this, the offered LG split AC is known for its stabilizer-free operation, dual-inverter compressor, and 4-way swing. LG AC price: Rs 42,450.





Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot and Cold Inverter Split AC - 29% Off









Don’t miss this hot and cold AC from Hitachi that comes in the 24 x 96.8 x 29.4 cm dimension and weighs around 11.2 kgs. The offered Hitachi AC is appreciated for its auto-coil-dry technology, wave blade design, big flow deflector, frostwash technology, and auto-filter clear technology. In addition to this, the offered Hitachi split AC has a super fine mesh filter and a filter clean indicator. Hitachi AC price: Rs 38,999.





Daikin 1 Ton 4 Star Hot & Cold Split Air Conditioners - 21% Off









Pick this 4 star hot and cold AC from Daikin that comes in white color and has power-airflow dual flaps. Easy to install, this split air conditioner has a noise level of 29 dB and exhibits an annual energy consumption of 620.32 kWh. With the ability to cool at extremely hot temperatures and the capability to keep warm during chilly winters, this Daikin air conditioner is ideal for your home. Daikin AC price: Rs 40,199.





Blue Star 1.5 Ton 4 Star Hot and Cold Inverter Split AC - 26% Off









Blue Star, being a prominent brand, offers this 1.5 ton split AC in white color. The offered inverter split AC is versed with an airflow direction control and anti-freeze thermostat. Along with this, the offered hot and cold AC is available in the 9.5 x 38.1 x 12.6 cm dimension and weighs around 12.2 kgs. Available with remote control, this split air conditioner comes with a gear mode and is appreciated for its i-self clean technology. Blue Star AC price: 47,999.





LG 2.0 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold DUAL Inverter Split AC - 28% Off









Try this 2 ton AC from LG that comes with hot and cold functionality and is a powerful appliance to have at home. The offered LG split AC has an energy rating of 3 stars and is available with a dual inverter compressor. Moreover, this LG air conditioner has varied attributes like a 4-way swing, low gas detection, 15 meters air throw, and a smart diagnosis system. LG AC price: Rs 64,590.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.