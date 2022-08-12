Best AC Under 50000: Make your Summer Cool and Comfortable.

As we all know that heat and summer are at their peak, and air conditioners are the handiest product that brings relief, it has become one of the largest electricity consumers in any residence. The AC has undergone several changes and intriguing enhancements over time to make it better along with its prices.





Despite having a limited budget, everyone is looking for the best AC in India with top features on the basis of star ratings, features, Ton, brand, and more. Here at Jagran Top deal, we are giving you the details of the Best AC under 50000 that are perfect to buy right now.







Check out the top selling and most consumed ACs in India under 50000 here with top features.







Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC









Voltas is one of the most trusted brands in India when it comes to air conditioners, this 1.5-ton 5-star inverter AC window comes with high ambient cooling technology for a better cooler, especially during the heat waves.





It also helps in maintaining the desired temperature without switching it off.

Voltas AC Price: Rs 32,279.

Key Features:

It comes with a self-diagnosis feature to alert any sort of fault in the AC’s operation.

This Voltas AC comes with a BLDC compressor that gives reliable performance.

Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Flexicool Inverter Split AC









Carrier is one of the top brands in ACs and this 1.5 ton inverter AC comes with 5-star ratings and a copper-binding and is convertible with a 6-1 cooling system. It is suitable for mid-size rooms.





It comes with a 1-year warranty on the product, and 10 years on the compressor.

Carrier AC Price: Rs 42,700.

Key Features:

It comes with fast cooling by increasing the RPM of the fan by 60 rounds.

This Carrier AC has been equipped with a PM 2.5 and HD filter that filters microparticles and air pollutants.

It has safety sensors and delivers uncompromised aesthetics and savings.

Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC











Hitachi is one of the leading brand's air conditioners, it has the best quality ACs that are quite good in function, and this Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5-star inverter split AC comes with step-less compressor control that offers uninterrupted cooling.





This Hitachi air conditioner 1.5 ton comes with expandable inverter technology that cuts down humidity levels inside the room to achieve a set temperature faster.

Hitachi AC Price Rs 42,999.

Key Features:

It comes with an ambiance light for the first to understand the ambiance better and control the temperature.

It has a tropical design to keep cool and work efficiently up to 52 degrees.





Lloyd 2 Ton 3 Star Window AC









Lloyd is also one of the fastest growing AC brands with the parent company named Havells and this one 2 Ton window AC is very easy to install, creates low noise, is smart, and is available in an elegant design.





It comes with 1 year of complete and 5 years compressor warranty and it has Blue Fin coils that provide a better cooling experience it is one of the best AC in India.

Lloyd AC Price: Rs 36,999.

Key Features:

It has a self-diagnosis function that helps the chip to detect error and display it on the LED.

It is also equipped with new age filters to enjoy the cooling with fresh and cleaner air.

LG 1 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC











LG is one of the leading electronics brands in India that has a wide range of products and this LG 1 Ton is a 5-star inverter AC that is available with a 52% discount. It has many special features like dust and an anti-bacterial filter, and it is one of the most power efficient and has the lowest noise operation.





This LG air conditioner 1 ton comes with 1 year complete, 5 years on PCB, and 10 years on compressor with gas charging.

LG AC Price: Rs 36,490.

Key Features:

Prevent dust, and corrosion, and increase durability.

An environmentally friendly product with no ozone depletion potential.

It comes with a 100% copper condenser.









Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split Air Conditioner









It is a wifi inverter AC, it has a variable speed inverter compressor that adjusts power depending on the heat load. It is quite suitable for small-sized rooms with 5-star energy ratings.





It comes with 1 year comprehensive, 5 years on PCB, and 10 years on compressor. It also controls humidity and counters pollution.

Panasonic AC Price: Rs 36,490.

Key Features:

Made with anti-corrosion Blue fin technology.

Suitable for small-sized rooms.





