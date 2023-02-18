Best 2 Ton AC in India (February 2023)

2 Ton AC: The temperature is rising and the air conditioner is no longer a luxury. They have become necessary given the soaring temperatures and the increased humidity across the cities. The large room requires 2 Ton AC that offers superior cooling in every corner of the room. a 2 ton split AC will meet all the requirements and help you reach a comfortable temperature that will make you feel at ease.





People in India prefer to buy Split Air conditioners as they add to the house's aesthetic appeal. Also, you do not have to make any major adjustments to the infrastructure of your house when you get a 2-ton split AC installed in your home. Let's look at some of the best 2 Ton AC in India that will help you choose the perfect options for your home.





Best 2 Ton AC in India For Large Room

Here is the best AC in India that comes with 2 Ton of capacity which is perfect for small to medium rooms.





LG 2.0 Ton AI DUAL Inverter Split AC





LG is one famous and trusted home appliances brand in India that has a wide range of the best Split AC in India to choose from. This 2 Ton AC comes with an inverter compressor that adjusts the power depending on the heat load making it more energy efficient.

This LG AC is equipped with copper and ocean-black protection that prevents rust and corrosion. It comes with special features like Hi grooved copper, stabilizer-free operation, and auto starts making it one of the best options to buy in 2023. LG 2 Ton AC Price: Rs. 55,590.







Voltas 2 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC





Voltas is one of the top-selling air conditioner brands in India that has a wide range of options to choose from. It is a 5 star air conditioner that comes with 2 Ton capacity which is perfect for medium or large-sized rooms.

It is one of the best AC in India that comes with a copper condenser coil for better cooling with less maintenance. It has been equipped with key features like high ambient cooling, stabilizer-free operation, and more. Voltas 2 Ton AC Price: Rs. 58,890.







Hitachi 2 Ton Split AC





It is one of the best 2 Ton AC in India that comes from the reputed brand Hitachi. This Hitachi AC has been equipped with an inverter compressor which adjusts the power depending on the heat load. It comes with a copper condenser coil for better cooling and less maintenance.

Now enjoy uniform cooling even in the large-sized rooms in your home. Hitachi 2 Ton AC Price: Rs. 49,540.







Carrier 2 Ton Split AC





It is one of the best AC in India that comes with 2 Ton capacity which is perfect for large rooms.

Carrier is a very famous and known AC brand in India. This Carrier AC has been equipped with a copper condenser coil for superior cooling with less maintenance.







Godrej 2 Ton Inverter Split AC





It is the best 2 Ton AC in India that comes with the Godrej brand which is one of the leading names in home appliances.

It is a 5-in-1 Convertible AC that Operates at a cooling capacity ranging from 40% to 110%, adjusting the cooling capacity at your convenience thus helping in saving energy. It is one of the best AC in India to buy in 2023. Godrej 2 Ton AC Price: Rs. 43,490.





FAQs: Best 2 Ton AC in India





1. How many square feet does a 2 ton AC cool?

For those of you that don't understand the way AC systems work, a 2-ton unit typically provides cooling for about 900-1,400 square feet of space





2. Is 2 ton AC enough for what room size?

Yes, it is quite enough for large-sized rooms, this 2 Ton AC is the perfect best AC in India for superior cooling with less maintenance.





3. Can 2 ton AC Cool 2 rooms?

Yes, it's possible, Conventional consumer split units are often used to cool 2 to 4 rooms with a single condensing unit.





4. Which AC is best in 2 ton 5 star?

Carrier's best 2.0 Ton AC in India is the best 5 star air conditioner to buy in 2023 for better uniform cooling with less energy consumption.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.