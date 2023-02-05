Best 1.5 Ton Split AC in India: All Weather Air Conditioners

1.5 Ton Split AC: Wondering why everyone is concerned about sitting inside the air conditioner room all day long, the ultimate answer for the same is understanding the importance of the air conditioners. The summer is approaching and the ACs are perfect for cooling instantly. If you are looking for an AC that is perfect for small to medium-sized rooms then a 1.5 Ton Split AC is ideal for you.





The market is loaded with different brands like Samsung, LG, Carrier, Voltas, and more offer a wide range of hot and cold air conditioners. If you are seeking a split AC, then check out the best 1.5 Ton Split AC in India that is perfect for small to medium-sized rooms for doing uniform cooling and giving you relief from coming summers.





1.5 Ton Split AC To Buy in 2023

These 1.5 Ton AC is perfect for small to medium-sized rooms that are energy efficient and offer uniform cooling. Select from the top brands.





Carrier 1.5 Ton Split AC

Carrier is one of the leading air conditioner brands in India, this 1.5 Ton AC comes with a copper condenser for uniform cooling with low maintenance making it one of the best split AC to buy in 2023.





This Carrier AC comes with flex cool technology that adjusts the speed of the compressor depending on the heat load for higher energy savings. Carrier Split AC Price: Rs. 33,990.







LG 1.5 Ton AI DUAL Inverter Split AC

LG is one of the leading air conditioner brands in India, this best 1.5 Ton Split AC comes with super convertible 6-in-1 cooling along with HD filter and anti-virus protection. It is loaded with a high-grooved copper coil for the best cooling performance making it one of the best AC in India.

It comes with R32 refrigerant gas which is environmentally friendly and does not harm the ozone layer. LG Split AC Price: Rs. 46,490.







Voltas 1.5 Ton Split Inverter AC

Voltas is one of the trusted names when you are talking about air conditioners in India. This Split AC is known for uniform cooling to every corner of the room.





It is one of the best 1.5 Ton Split AC that you can buy in 2023 for coming summers to beat the heat. Voltas Split AC Price: Rs. 33,370.







Whirlpool 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC

This Whirlpool Split AC comes with an inverter compressor that adjusts the speed depending on the heat load and it is perfect for small to medium-sized rooms. It is equipped with a copper condenser that offers better cooling and also requires low maintenance.

It is one of the best 1.5 Ton Split AC in India that comes with a self-clean function and also comes with a Gas Leak Indicator to prevent AC from running low on gas. Whirlpool Split AC Price: Rs. 38,990.







Daikin 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC

Daikin AC is known for its premium performance and it is a 5 star rated product that consumes less electricity. It is loaded with a copper condenser for better cooling and also requires less maintenance as compared to others.

It is one of the best Split AC that comes with an inverter swing compressor to ensure healthy air. Daikin Split AC Price: Rs. 42,999.





FAQs: Best 1.5 Ton Split AC in India





1. Which 1.5 ton split AC brand is best?

LG is one of the leading air conditioner brands in India that has a wide range of AC that is perfect for Air conditioners for small to medium-sized rooms.





2. Which AC is best in 1.5 ton AC?

Daikin, Carrier 1.5 Ton Split AC is perfect for home use and one of the best ACs in India that you should buy for the coming summers.





3. Which is the No 1 AC in India?

LG is the number one AC brand in India.





4. Which is the best selling AC brand in India?

Voltas is one of the top-selling brands in India and their best 1.5 Ton Split AC is highly in demand.





