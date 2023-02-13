Best 1.5 Ton AC in India: Choose From Windows And Split Air Conditioners

1.5 Ton AC: Having an air con becomes necessary especially when you are living in hot and humid climate areas. The new age best AC offers better cooling with lots of features and makes the room air clean and breathable. It is always better to buy rather than wait until the hot summer days as you can get a better deal during the offseason.





Which is the top-selling air conditioner? The 1.5 Ton ACs are highly in demand as they are perfect for small to medium-sized rooms and offer uniform cooling in every corner of the room. If you are planning to buy a new one, check out the best 1.5 Ton AC in India. Select from the best AC that comes from Windows or a split model. Choose as per the budget, room size, and features.





Best 1.5 Ton AC in India

Select from the Window AC or Split AC as these are the top options to beat the heat on hot days. Select from the best AC in India that comes from leading brands.





LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Split AC





LG is one of the famous home appliances brands, this Best 1.5 Ton AC comes with an inverter compressor that adjusts the power as per the heat load. It is a 5 star air conditioner that consumes less electricity as compared to others.

This LG AC comes with a copper condenser coil and Ocean black protection that prevents the AC from rust, and corrosion and offers uniform cooling. It is a perfect air conditioner for small to medium rooms. LG 1.5 Ton AC Price: Rs. 49,990.







Voltas 1.5 Ton Window AC





Voltas is one of the leading brands that offer the best AC in India, they have a wide range of air conditioners for all weather conditions. This AC is known for high ambient cooling and also features self-diagnosis features that alert you regarding any sort of faults.





This Voltas Window AC comes with a BLDC compressor that gives reliable performance throughout the year. Voltas 1.5 Ton AC Price: Rs. 36,990.







Whirlpool 1.5 Ton Split AC





Whirlpool is one of the leading electronics brands in India, this best 1.5 Ton AC in India comes with 4-in-1 convertible options that adjust the cooling as per the capacity. It has been equipped with a 100% copper condenser coil that offers better cooling and requires low maintenance.

It is one of the best Split AC in India that can offer uniform cooling even at 52-degree temperatures with self-clean functions. Whirlpool 1.5 Ton AC Price: Rs. 39,990.







Carrier 1.5 Ton Split AC





Carrier brand was the founder of the air conditioning system to the world, they are known for their premium best air conditioner in India. This 1.5 Ton AC comes with flex cool inverter technology that adjusts the speed compressor and power depending on the heat load.

It is one of the best AC in India that is equipped with a copper condenser coil for ultimate cooling with less maintenance. Carrier 1.5 Ton AC Price: Rs. 34,990.







Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC





Hitachi is one of the top-selling air conditioner brands in India, this best 1.5 Ton AC in India comes with this Window AC comes with a copper condenser coil for better performance, and comes with a unique alert that reminds you about cleaning the filter when required.

Hitachi's intelligent Penta sensor technology with its advanced microcontroller offers perfect cooling even in extreme summer conditions, optimizes cooling in load variation, and protects critical components of the AC. Hitachi 1.5 Ton AC Price: Rs. 38,199.





Conclusion : Best 1.5 Ton AC in India

These are the best AC in India that you can buy online from Amazon before the hot and humid summer starts. These all air conditioners come from leading manufacturers that are known for their quality products.





FAQs: Best 1.5 Ton AC in India





1. Which AC is best in 1.5 ton AC?

LG 1.5 Ton AC is the best AC in India in this category. LG is one of the leading and trusted home appliances brands in India.





2. How much power does 1.5 ton AC consume?

The electricity consumption of a 5-star AC (1.5 tons) is approximately 1.5 units per hour, whereas a 3-star AC (1.5 tons) consumes 1.6 units every hour.





3. Which is the No 1 brand in AC?

LG is one of the best air conditioner brands in India. Their 5-star product is known for its best energy savings and offers uniform cooling.





4. Which type of AC is best for your home?

An inverter AC is perfect for home use as it adjusts the power depending on the heat load making it more efficient and durable.





