AC Price List in India: Beat The Heat With These Air Conditioners

AC Price List in India: in India, where you will get summer, winter, and monsoon, it is necessary to have an air conditioner as the fans most of the time are unable. The market has a wide range of options and some of the trusted brands offer multiple features in the new age air conditioners.





If you are planning to buy an Air conditioner, check out the most popular options available on Amazon that we have mentioned here. It comes from various brands like Voltas, LG, Carrier, Blue Star, and more. Grab the best one as per your budget and your room size.





AC Price List in India

Here is the list of best air conditioners that are best suited for small to medium-sized rooms and offer optimum cooling with less maintenance.















This LG comes with a dual inverter compressor that delivers comfortable air throughout summers, winters, and in monsoons. This 1.5 Ton Air conditioner is best suited for small to medium sized rooms it has copper with ocean black protection that prevents rust and corrosion.





The dual inverter compressor offers faster cooling with energy saving and less noise. It has a 4-way swing that swings horizontally and vertically for better airflow while uniform cooling which makes it one of the best AC in India. LG AC Price: Rs 45,890.















Voltas is one of the leading air conditioner brands in India. This air conditioner comes with an eco mode that optimizes power consumption and saves electricity to lower your bills. It is made with 100 copper condenser coils for better durability and delivers effective cooling.





Its turbo cooling delivers higher airflow with its unique louver design to help cool the room faster with no hot spot in a short period of time which makes it one of the best AC in India. Voltas AC Price: Rs 38,190.







Lloyd split AC comes with an inverter compressor that automatically adjusts power depending on room temperature, heat load, energy efficiency, low noise operations, and more. This 1.5 Ton Split AC is best suited for small to medium-sized rooms and comes with 100% copper, helps in fast refrigeration, and has a better rate of heat transfer than conventional coils. It also comes with a clean filter indication that helps to keep the life of the AC longer. Lloyd AC Price: Rs 38,499.















Carrier is one of the premium Air conditioner brands in India. This 1.5 Ton split AC comes with flex cool inverter technology that adjusts the speed of the compressor depending upon the heat load. It is best suited for small to medium-sized rooms. It has a copper condenser coil which is known for better cooling and requires low maintenance. Carrier AC Price: Rs 33,990.















Blue Star AC comes with a 100% copper condenser coil that ensures reliable cooling. Its inverter compressor adjusts the power depending on the heat load. It has 4-in-1 convertible cooling modes like turbo cool, comfortable sleep, self-diagnosis, and dust filter which makes it one of the best air conditioners in India. Blue Star AC Price: Rs 35,990.





