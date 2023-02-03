AC Buying Guide 2023: Select From Windows And Split AC

AC Buying Guide: The summers in the Indian subcontinent are often very uncomfortable experiences due to excessive heat. The world temperature has turned the months of March and August into something similar to a hell pit and this is exactly when the air conditioners come into the picture and provide relief from this hot summer.





It is necessary to understand the importance and usage especially when you are going to buy an air conditioner. Here is the AC buying Guide that helps you to choose the best AC in India that comes under your budget and belongs to trusted brands. These new-age air conditioners are known for less energy consumption along with uniform cooling as per the requirements. Get detailed information about the ACs that helps you to choose the best one for you and your family for the coming summers.





What is An Air Conditioner

AC or air conditioner is an electric machine that helps in controlling the temperature of your room according to your requirement. All you need is to set the temperature, whether it is less than the actual one outside the room.





The best Air conditioner works in the same method as the refrigerator in a house. It helps to reduce the room temperature with the help of refrigerants. It helps you to get cozy and chill out during the burning summer days. Check out the types of AC available in the market along with their features and more.





Types Of Air Conditioners

The very first step is to choose from the best split AC or A Windows AC as both of them come with their different features and benefits.

Features Windows AC Split AC Power Savings Less Better Price Cheaper Bit Expensive Cooling Limited Cooling Wider Blowers Better Cooling Noise Loud Operation Minimum Noise Installation Easy Difficult





Split AC

It consists of two units, one unit mounted outside of the home and the other mounted inside the room. The outside unit is a compressor and the inside unit comes with a condenser and blower.





The compressor sucks air from outside and makes it cool then passes it to the blower and the blower throws cold air into the room. The best Split ACs are perfect for living and bedrooms, evenly the best options for large spaces like commercial places.





Benefits Of A Split AC

It helps to cool down faster because of its wide blower that pushes out a higher volume of cool air.

Its compressor makes less noise and the condenser is located outside.

Available in an elegant design along with attractive features for less energy consumption along with more uniform cooling.





Windows AC

It is one of the most popular and top-selling ACs in India that comes with only one unit with the combination of compressor and blower within it. It is very easy to install a Window AC as all you need is a window frame.





Benefits of A Windows AC

They are easier to install as compared to split ACs all you need to do is drill walls to conceal air tubes.

It is an ideal product for small rooms especially but the room must have a window to install.

This Window AC can be used to stay warm during the winter season as the most model offers built-in heaters as well.







Features To Check Before Buying The Best AC

There are some important factors that you should check before buying a good quality best Air conditioner. It's time to check and select for the coming summers via this AC buying guide.





Power Consumption- The AC with higher rates consumes less energy which leads to energy saving in the long run. Most air conditioners come with 3 to 5-star ratings and a 5 star air conditioner consumes less power as compared to a 3-star AC.





Inverter Compressor- The new-age inverter Air conditioners are loaded with inverter compressors that are a bit costly but known for durable and energy-efficient performance. It adjusts the power depending on the heat load which leads to low energy consumption and makes it more durable making it the best AC to buy in 2023.







Capacity Of The AC- Choosing the right size AC can be slightly difficult as an oversized air conditioner can cool the room faster but leads to major electrical bills and a small AC has to work hard to cool down the room which also consumes lots of energy.





It is necessary to choose the best AC as per the room size, the size of the air conditioner has been measured in the terms of tons. Select from 0.5 Ton to 2 Ton Air Conditioners and the 1.5 Ton AC are the top selling in this category.





Pricing - A few years back, the air conditioner was considered a luxury item but as the summer and demand are high, it has become a highly desired product to buy in 2023. One can get the best Air conditioner in a reasonable price range and the price for 1 Ton AC starts from Rs. 25,000 and it goes up with the features.





The 1.5 Ton Split AC starts around Rs. 30000 and goes till Rsw. 50,000 but if you are choosing an inverter, you should extend your budget.





Aluminum Coil Vs Copper Coil - The air conditioner coil is used to convert gas refrigerants to liquid refrigerants and the coil in the new age best air conditioners is made up of copper and aluminum depending on the manufacturer.





The copper coil has a high heat transfer rate, is less corrosive, and has high coil strength whereas the only best thing about the aluminum coil is that it is cheaper and more economical than the copper one. So if you are looking for the best AC in India, choose the copper coil above all.





Inbuilt Dust And Bacteria Filter- The new-age ACs are loaded with various features like inbuilt filters to remove invisible substances like dust mites, bacteria, pollen, and other allergens. For a better experience, clean the filters with plain water once or twice a month depending on the usage.





Best AC Brands in India

Like every other electronic device, these air conditioners are also manufactured by well-known and trusted brands. Here are the AC brands in India that are known for their best-in-class air conditioners for years that allows you to choose the best one from this AC buying guide

LG

Carrier

Samsung

BlueStar

Hitachi

Whirlpool

Godrej

Haier

Voltas

Daikin

Kenstar

Lloyd





Best ACs in India To Buy For Coming Summers

Here are the best Air conditioners that come from top brands like Voltas, Hitachi, Carrier, LG, and more. It's time to beat the heat with these best ACs.





FAQs: AC Buying Guide 2023





1. How do I choose the right air conditioner?

Depending on the room size, choose the load and choose whether you are looking for a split or a Window AC. It is suggested to go with the inverter AC which is a bit expensive but worth it in the long run.





2. Which brand is best in AC?

LG has the best AC that comes with a wide range of features and is known for uniform cooling.





3. Which is better: 5 star or 3-star AC?

A 5 star air conditioner is the best AC of all as they consume less electricity and makes it more durable than ever.





4. Which type of AC is more efficient?

The Inverter air conditioners are more energy efficient as compared to others. So if you are looking for a good option go with the inverter AC to buy in 2023.





5. Which AC is easiest to maintain?

A windows AC has a single unit and it is easy to maintain select better options go through this AC buying guide.





