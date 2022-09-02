5 Star Air Conditioners: Provides Maximum Cooling At Low Electricity Expenses

5 Star Air Conditioners: Nowadays as the summer is at its peak and setting up your space with air conditioners is more essential where the climate is hot and humid. There are different types of AC available in the market like the window and split, but one of the major problems that occur is the electricity bill. 5 star Air Conditioners are the only solution that you can adopt.





Most of the AC manufacturers are offering 5 star AC that provides efficient cooling with less electricity bill. Here are the top picks of 5 star air conditioners from window to spit that provide maximum cooling with energy efficiency.





Read More: Know more about AC under 50000 Here.

























This LG split AC comes with an inverter compressor that adjusts power depending on the heat load. As it is a 5-star product, it is the most efficient and has the lowest noise operation. With AI convertible 6-in-1 users will get the flexibility to increase and decrease cooling capacity as per their requirements.





This split AC is designed to detect low gas levels which can leave a room hot and uncomfortable. It is one of the trusted electronics brands in India. The horizontal and vertical swing action ensures better airflow. LG Split AC Price: Rs 37,490.















This Voltas split AC with 1.5 Ton is suitable for medium-sized rooms and as it is a 5 star product, it helps to save more on your electricity bill. It has a copper condenser coil that provides better cooling and requires low maintenance.





The anti-dust filter and anti-microbial protection make it a more durable Air conditioner. Voltas is one of the lead ACs brands in India and the R32 refrigerant gas makes it environmentally friendly with no depletion of ozone. Voltas Split AC Price: Rs 40,990.















This LIyod split AC comes with an inverter compressor that adjusts the power depending on the room temperature and 1.5 ton is quite good for mid to large rooms. This model is available in an elegant design and adds value to your home and office. The inner tubes are grooved with 100% copper which provides better heat exchange and enhances cooling.





Enjoy better cooling with a smart 4-way swing and can throw air to 10M, an ideal product for larger rooms. It can provide nonstop cooling even at 52 degrees in hot summer. LLoyd Split AC Price: Rs 36,989.





















Voltas Window AC comes with high ambient cooling technology that ensures sufficient cooling on the basis of temperature and room. It is loaded with a self-diagnosis feature that alerts you if there is a fault in it.





As it is a 5 star product, it provides effective cooling with less energy consumption. Voltas Window AC Price: Rs 32,081.















Hitachi ACs are known for their effective cooling and long life as compared to others and it is suitable for small to medium-sized rooms. The copper condenser coil makes cooling better and requires low maintenance. Hitachi’s unique superFine mesh filters capture microdust particles and also offer hassle-free cleaning.





It has a filter clean indicator that gives you an alert when required to clean the filter for better cooling. Hitachi Window AC Price: Rs 34,637.





Explore More 5 star Air Conditioners Here.







Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.