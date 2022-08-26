1.5 Ton Split Air Conditioners with Modern Features: Top Picks From LG, Samsung, Daikin, and More

1.5 Ton Split Air Conditioners: Split Air Conditioners are in high demand and some of the primary reasons are their sleek design and providing effective cooling compared to windows. They are also relatively silent operation and the compressor could be placed out of the room at a quiet distance. 1.5 ton split Air conditioners are the best choice if you have a mid-sized bedroom or living room that provides effective cooling as compared to 1 Ton.





Different brands like Samsung, Daikin, and LG, air conditioners are available with a number of upgrade features, especially in the split ac category. If you are planning to buy, then here we have shared the list and you can pick from the top brands. Select the best one on the basis of features and budget but it is recommended to choose a product on the basis of its quality.





This LG AC comes with a variable speed compressor that adjusts power depending on the heat load. It is also one of the most energy efficient and has low noise operation which is suitable for medium-sized rooms (111to 150 Sq ft).





As per the safety, it has an ADC sensor that protects you from any kind of leakage and other issues. The AI convertible 6-in-1 cooling adjusts the cooling on the basis of capacity for better performance.

LG AC Price: Rs 44,490.















Samsung is one of the leading electronics brands. This 1.5 ton air conditioner comes with a copper condenser coil that offers better cooling with low maintenance. This air conditioner comes with E32 refrigerants which help to conserve the Ozone layer and has a low impact on global warming.





It comes with a triple protector plus prevents any port of damage from power surges and fluctuating electrical currents and the anti-corrosion coating also protects the condenser and cabinet in harsh conditions. It also comes with 5 steps convertible cooling that provides more effective cooling with less energy consumption.

Samsung AC Price: Rs 36,990.















Daikin is known for manufacturing the best air conditioner in India. This 1.5 Ton ac comes with R32 refrigerant gas that does not make an impact on the Ozone Layer. It can also trap fine air particles up to 2.5 microns resulting in clean and pure air inside.





The 3D airflow ensures 4-way automatic cooling at every corner of your room for a great air conditioning experience. The Daikin AC is equipped with 100% copper coils which function as the backbone of the robust air conditioning system.

Daikin AC Price: Rs 45,349.















Whirlpool Air conditioners come with a copper condenser coil that provides better cooling in low maintenance and it even cools at 50 degrees. It is loaded with a 6th sense feature that provides stabilizer-free operation, dust filter, and dehumidifier. It also comes with R32 refrigerant gas that is environmentally friendly and does no harm to the Ozone layer.





The inverter compressor AC reduces the noise being emitted by the aircon unit to give more relaxing cooling and it is one of the best inverter AC.

Whirlpool AC Price: Rs 32,490.











This Panasonic comes with a variable inverter compressor which adjusts power depending on the heat load. As it is a 5-star rating product, it is most energy efficient and has the lowest-noise operation and you can voice control this one with Alex and Google Assistant.





It has 100% copper coils for faster heat transfer and resistance to corrosion. One of the best 1.5 ton split AC.

Panasonic 1.5 ton AC Price: Rs 42,990.







