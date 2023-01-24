1.5 Ton AC (2023): Best Split AC With Price To Fight Off Summer

1.5 Ton AC: Summer is about to come and it comes with hot waves and 40+ degrees temperature. The only way to fight against this hot weather is via ACs. The market is loaded with a wide range of air conditioners from different brands with 1 ton and 1.5 Ton ACs. The 1.5 Ton ACs are best for people who have larger rooms that need wider air circulation.





The 1.5 Ton AC is available online on Amazon and it is very easy to purchase. Many popular brands like Daikin, Voltas, Carrier, and more are offering their cheapest price along with 5 star rated products for less energy consumption. Here are the 5 best 1.5 Ton AC to buy in 2023 to fight against the upcoming summer.





1.5 Ton AC In India: Top Picks To Buy in 2023

Here are the best air conditioners that come with 1.5 Ton of capacity which is best suited for medium to large-sized rooms and the best AC to buy in 2023.

LG 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC

This LG AC comes with an inverter compressor that adjusts the power depending on the heat load and making it more efficient and having the lowest noise operation. LG Split AC comes with a 5-star rating that consumes less electricity and makes it one of the best Split AC to buy in 2023.

This 1.5 Ton Split AC comes with ocean black protection that covers the indoor and outdoor tubes with copper tubes for exceptional durability making it one of the best LG AC to buy. LG Split AC Price: Rs. 41,990.







Daikin 1.5 Ton Split AC

It is one of the top selling 1.5 Ton AC that comes with a copper condenser coil for better cooling with less maintenance. This Daikin AC 1.5 Ton Split AC is loaded with an inverter swing compressor that ensures healthy air inside the room.





This 1.5 Ton Split AC is capable of trapping fine air particles up to 2.5 microns resulting in clean and pure air inside. Its 3D airflow ensures 4-way automatic uniform cooling at every corner of the room making it one of the best AC to buy in 2023. Daikin Split AC Price: Rs. 43,490.







Hitachi 1.5 Ton Split AC

Hitachi is one of the leading air conditioner brands in India that has a wide range of ACs. This 1.5 Ton AC comes with expandable inverters that expand its capacity in adverse temperatures to cut down the humidity levels inside the room.





It is one of the best split ACs that is loaded with 100% inner grooved copper ensuring faster cooling with the turbulent refrigeration flow that enhances the heat transfer rate. Hitachi Split AC Price: Rs. 41,990.







Voltas 1.5 Ton Split AC

Voltas is one of the trusted air conditioner brands in India that comes with a wide range of options and is known for its long-lasting life. This 1.5 Ton AC comes with an inverter compressor that adjusts the speed depending on the heat load making it more efficient and having the lowest noise operation.

This Voltas AC comes with a copper condenser for better uniform cooling and is also loaded with R32 Refrigerant gas which does not harm the ozone layer. Voltas Split AC Price: Rs. 41,900.







Carrier 1.5 Ton Split AC

Carrier is known for their long-lasting air conditioners that come with 5 star rating, their ACs are durable and energy efficient making it one of the best 1.5 Ton AC to buy in 2023. This Split AC is suitable for medium to large size rooms.





It is loaded with a copper condenser coil for better performance and uniform cooling. It comes with a dual filtration system that removes the micropollutants to keep the indoor air fresh and healthy. Carrier Split AC Price: Rs. 39,990.





FAQs: 1.5 Ton AC





1. Which AC is best in 1.5 ton AC?

Voltas is one of the best 1.5 Ton Split AC that you can buy online from Amazon here. It comes with a copper condenser coil for uniform cooling with less maintenance.





2. Can we use 1.5 ton AC for 2 rooms?

If you are looking for an AC that covers two rooms, then it is suggested to choose a 1.5 Ton or 2 Ton AC.





3. Which is the No 1 brand in AC?

LG ACs are highly durable and known for their uniform cooling. They are the No 1 brand, especially for 1.5 Ton ACs.





4. Which brand of AC is most selling in India?

LG, Voltas, Hitachi, Carrier, and Daikin are the top-selling brands of air conditioners.





