10 Winter Season Essentials You Should Own For Cozy And Warm Time

Winter Season Essentials: Winter season is here and it's a great time of year to revamp your winter collection with a few must-have winter products that will help to manage your chilly winter time. Winter has unique magic, the chills excite you, foggy mornings, enchanting evenings, and starry nights are perfect but apart from that time we need lots of winter products to make the winter season comfortable. There are many winter essentials available in the market, whose effects and benefits we are unaware of. But if are going to spend your time at home then you should own some combo products or winter season essentials to make your home time more warm and comfortable.





Here you will get a few must-have winter season products for you that are a must to stay warm and appear attractive while preparing for the winter season.





10 Winter Season Essentials: Popular Picks





Below we have listed the top choices for winter season essentials that are made per your requirements. This list contains a neck pillow, heating pad, thermal flask, kettle, electric blanket, and many more to make your winter season more enjoyable.





This multi-purpose neck pillow with a pre-attached hoodie is specially designed for winter season comfort. It uses a button to support the neck properly and to attach a neck pillow outside the luggage thereby saving luggage space.





The neck pillow wraps gently around the neck for relaxing the head and neck muscles and provides super soft support simultaneously to the head, neck, and chin while sleeping upright without getting a stiff neck. Trajectory Neck Pillow Price: Rs 495.







Do you experience pain in the back in winter season? An electric heating pad is the answer to all your pain. It is easy to use and does not require the hassle of filling boiling water in a bottle.

This winter season essential for pain relief is a built-in heat therapy pad that provides ultra comfy hot for back pain, muscle soreness, cramps relief, and injury. And their single-button controller makes using this heating pad effortless. ADDMAX Heating Pad Price: Rs 698.







These home top french terry slippers for the winter season can be worn indoors to eliminate fatigue after a long day at work or keep you company over a pleasant weekend.

When you go outside of your house, you could also slip them on as outdoor shoes due to the non-slip side-seamed waterproof outsole. VRITRAZ Slipper Price: Rs 549.

A good thick jacket is a crucial addition to your winter season, it protects you from winter elements like wind, low temperatures, and snowfall.







Opt for thick army-type jackets for maximum comfort during your winter-season vacation. Here we are suggesting Allen Solly winter jacket mens, which offers a polyester material to keep you warm. In addition, it is perfect for everyday wear and is easy to wash. Allen Solly Men's Jacket Price: Rs 1,619.







Enjoy cushty warm temperatures everywhere in your home in winter season with the Cambridge Sienna full-surround fireside mantel with a digital fireside insert.











The forced-air electric-powered heater insert capabilities 2 warmth settings, a timer, and a reachable faraway control. With a log and flame effect, this compact unit offers you the relaxed environment of a conventional fireside without smoke or mess. Cambridge Fireplace Mantel Price: Rs 1,63,111.







A kettle is a very great option to boil water in winter season. Pigeon kettles have the classical mirror polish of the appearance making your electric kettle unique and aesthetic.

The electric kettle can be easily lifted from its swivel base for easy filling at the sink and graceful serving without the hassle of a power cord. This 1500W electric kettle has concealed heating elements and can boil up to 1.5 liters of water in 5 to 7 minutes. Pigeon Electric Kettle Price: Rs 699.





In winter season, carrying warm water, tea, or coffee in a thermos flask will give you much-needed relief from the cold. This flask is a winter season essential because it is highly portable and will easily fit into any compartment of your backpack.



This Thermosteel flask by Milton is an effective way to carry your favorite beverages while you are on the go. This water bottle is highly portable and will easily fit into any compartment of your backpack. Milton Thermos Flask Price: Rs 999.







Blankets are the most essential thing for any trip during the winter season. Blankets keep you warm and comfortable wherever you go.

This blanket from Scizor adopts the most user-friendly design to provide you with a better experience for weighted blanket lovers. As a pillow, you can use a belt to fix it anywhere, and the portable design allows you to quickly put it in when traveling. Scizor Blanket Price: Rs 1,499.







Foot warmers are a renovative way to warm your foot in winter season. It is a new comfort concept and a more convenient way to keep your feet warm.





This winter season essential product is designed with the added help of healthcare professionals, as part of a collection of solutions for improved mobility and independent living. Krien Care Foot Warmer Price: Rs 1,870.







We have beverages in winter season to keep our bodies warm during the chilly days and a coffee mug warmer can be the best choice. This winter season essential product frees you from going to the kitchen again and again.

This mug warmer uses a standard 2-pin plug and works on 220V-50Hz. It can work with other mugs also but the heating will depend on the contact surface of the mug. Glen Coffee Mug Warmer Plate Price: Rs 1,350.





