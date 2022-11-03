Winter Season 2022: 15 Products To Keep Your Winters Warm And Comfortable

Winter Season 2022: When it comes to your favorite time of the year, doing anything and everything in the winter season is amazing. Winter is the season of holidays, snow, Christmas, New Year, warm beverages, stylish clothes, and whatnot. You love to prepare your home for winter by getting water geysers, room heaters, electric blankets, thick curtains, woolen clothes, and so on. In the winter season, you also get to choose some of the finest beverages available online like hot chocolate, coffee, tea, etc. Then again, they're people who also look for small appliances like coffee makers, egg boilers, and air purifiers (since winter is the season of Diwali, air pollution is quite prevalent). So, basically, you can get a lot of things to cover during the winter season and we have brought everything you need here. A few of these products might be considered as a one-time investment while others you might have to keep changing every couple of years, so make a wise decision while making the purchase.





If you’re planning to go on a hiking or trekking trip this winter, take this water bladder with you. Offered by water buffalo, this water bladder comes in a capacity of 2 liters and can be easily fitted in your backpack, providing you with the flexibility and freedom to move. This water bladder is available in the 38.1 x 17.8 x 2.5 cm dimension and weighs around 249 grams. Water Bladder Price: Rs 4,413.









Winter is the season of snow and extremely chilly winds. During this time, a robust and durable puffer jacket from Tommy Hilfiger will surely come in really handy. This thick and puffy jacket is ideal for people either living or planning to go on a vacation on hill stations. Designed using TH flex stretch fabric, this jacket comes with a designed front zipper that goes well with its length. Get this jacket for its ability to secure heat with every stitched quilt. Tommy Hilfiger jacket price: Rs 27,726.









Since a lot of people also experience neck pain, back pain, cramps, and similar troubles during the winter season, getting a top-notch cushion for body massage make perfect sense. In the same line, this electric cushion from Dr. Physio comes in really handy. Appreciated for its 4 deep-kneading rotating Shiatsu nodes, this product is extremely useful in getting relief from aches, knots, and muscle tensions. Compact in size and easy to carry, this electric cushion comes with adjustable straps, allowing you to use it on a chair, sofa, car seat, and bed. Electric cushion price: Rs 1,899.











A lot of people tend to complain about their doors not being fully insulated resulting in cold winds coming in even when keeping the heaters on. Now solve this problem by getting the all-amazing door draft stopper from Holkime that comes with an extra-strong adhesive and is known for its non-gumming nature. Easy to install, this door stopper exhibits a noise-reduction feature and is designed using A-Okay silicone, which ensures its resistance against extreme weather conditions. Door draft stopper price: Rs 2,032.









Now while you may be planning to go on a road trip to the mountains to see the snow during the winter season, have you considered taking along a pack of reliable car snow chains? If not, get this impeccable set of car snow chains that allows you to smoothly and steadily drive your vehicle in the snow. Ideal for SUVs, trucks, and cars, these snow chains are known for providing strong grip and skid resistance while on the road. Car snow chain price: Rs 18,058.









Explore these winter boots from STQ that will offer you the comfort and warmth you need for walking in the snow without any hassle. These boots for women come with quilted synthetic shafts and adjustable laces. Available with a rubber shell, these winter duck boots are covered with a TPR outsole and micro-fleece lining. Offered in stylish black color, these boots offer you traction and are known for their waterproof nature. STQ boots price: Rs 9,258.









Winter is the season of dryness and cold waves that often bring out trouble like lints on woolen clothes. Get this awesome fabric shaver or lint remover from Philips that comes in the 8.4 x 10.2 x 17.3 cm dimension. Designed using top-notch plastic, this Philips fabric shaver comes with 3 sizes of holes in the mesh to fight off all kinds of pills. Also, this product has a large blade surface that allows you to encapsulate bigger areas easily. Philips fabric shaver price: Rs 999.









Check out this robust snow cover that will help you especially if you are living in the mountains or planning a winter season vacation there anytime soon. Offered by OMIGAO, this windshield snow cover comes with 4 layers of material protection that include soft aluminum, flame-retardant spun lace to cotton, artificial cotton, and PEVA. Appreciated for its stylish and out-of-blue design, this windshield snow cover comes with plastic hooks that ensure no damage or scratch occurs on your vehicle. OMIGAO snow cover price: Rs 9,176.













Purchase this sturdy and safe electric kettle from Havells and ensure your winter afternoon or winter nights are accompanied by hot beverages. Truly, the purchase of an electric kettle makes the most sense in the winter season even though you can get it any time of the year. Befitting for hostelers, bachelors, working professionals, and even families, this electric kettle has a wider mouth and is manufactured using A-Okay stainless steel. Available with an auto shut-off function, this electric kettle is known for its energy-saving nature, cool touch an outer body, and easy-to-clean feature. Havells electric kettle price: Rs 1,499.









It's winter time and you are definitely looking for a good, compact, and safe room heater that can offer you the warmth and comfort you deserve during the cold weather. Explore this superb room fan heater from Orpat that comes with a 15A plug type. Available with a safety mesh grill, this Orpat room heater is available in the 23 x 11 x 22 cm dimension. Other attractive features of this room heater include easy installation, regulated movement, and lightweight (making it convenient to carry anywhere with you). Orpat room heater price: Rs 1,144.









When cold winds are rising and the temperature dips drastically, a water heater is something that helps you to carry on your daily chores without any friction. Presenting the popular Crompton water heater that has a capacity of 15 liters (ideal for small and medium-sized families) and is known for its 3-level safety i.e. capillary thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, and multi-functional valve. Crompton water heater price: Rs 6,794.















And since winter is the season of lazy afternoons on weekends and you never feel like going out of blankets because of cold, this cozy and comfy pair of unisex flip flops from DRUNKEN will be a perfect purchase option. Appreciated for its extremely soft and stylish appearance, this pair of flip flops is an excellent winter indoor slipper, protecting your feet from the cold flooring of the house. DRUNKEN flip flops price: Rs 299.











Explore this impeccable Philips air purifier since winter is also the season of air pollution in India, especially in metropolitan cities. The offered Philips air purifier comes in the 38.8 x 62.2 x 27.2 cm dimension and is available with a sleep mode. Known for its noise-reduction feature, this air purifier exhibits features like high performance, durable construction, and high effectiveness. Philips air purifier price: Rs 10,390.









Since the winter season is also the time when your bed and blanket both become cold quite quickly, check out this electric bed warmer from Utopia Bedding that’s designed using polar fabric. Perfect to be used as an under-bed warmer, this product is stitched using high-grade polyester and is known to be held perfectly on the mattress, or under the bed sheet, offering you a comfortable, warm, and cozy sleep during the winter season. Electric bed warmer price: Rs 1,699.









Winter is the season of good warm food also. So, if you’re planning to set up a barbeque for your close friends this winter season, try this one from Figment. The offered barbecue set is suitable for home, picnics, camping, and parties. Moreover, this barbecue set is befitting to cooking pork, burgers, fish, vegetables, steak, hot dogs, corn, and more. Designed using A-Okay stainless steel, this barbecue set is known for its holes ventilation opening. Barbecues set price: Rs 1,099.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are updated with respect to Amazon.