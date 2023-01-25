When Is Rose Day 2023? Top Gift Ideas For Your Loved Ones

Rose Day 2023: By now all the couples have started deciding about gift ideas for Valentine Day. If you are in a relationship then you cannot ignore that day. Starting the love week with Rose Day. If you are still not aware of the Rose Day date, let us tell you that this auspicious day falls on 7th February. The week of love starts with Rose Day followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day, and then comes V day.





People offer and receive flowers on this day as a sign of love and esteem. Roses come in a variety of hues, and each one, like their hues, has a particular meaning. For instance, yellow signifies friendship, whereas red is a sign of love. Why not try some unique gifts this Rose Day 2023 along with flowers? To make your loved one feel special you have to think something out of the box. Still, confused about what to choose? Don't worry we are here to help you and make the Rose Day date a memorable one.













Rose Day 2023





We have come up with some great gift ideas for your loved ones that they will love. Make this Rose Day a precious and unforgettable one for your partner.





Casio Vintage Series Digital Rose Gold





As the Rose Day date falls on the first day of Valentine week try gifting your partner this Casio Digital Watch. She will be amazed by your choice. Wrap it up with a beautiful red color gift wrap. You

can also stick a rose on top of the box. A stylish digital watch that can be worn on any occasion and any outfit. Casio Watch Price: Rs 5,095





Art Street Wall Photo Frames





Let's get all your memories framed together for this Rose Day 2023. In these photo frames, you can enlarge all the best pictures of yours and hang them in the living room or bedroom. Crafted of high-





quality synthetic wood this frame will give an aesthetic look to your home decor. Photo Frame Price: Rs 1,549.





FIBREZA Maxi Dress





The best thing to gift a fashionist girlfriend on the Rose Day date night is a stylish dress. Gift her this maxi dress on this day so that she can wear it on Valentines Day. There is a variety of colors that

you can choose according to her taste and style. This georgette dress can be worn at any party too. Dress Price: Rs 899.





Sony Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds





Gifting earbuds can be a great gift idea for Rose Day 2023. If you are partner loves listening to music or is too busy with his official calls then gifting earbuds will be very useful for them. Sony





earbuds deliver exceptional sound quality and the best battery life. Walk and talk by just plugging this into your ears. Sony Earbuds Price: Rs 5,990.





Marshall Bluetooth Portable Speaker





On a Rose Day date surprise your partners with these retro-looking Marshall speakers. These portable speakers can be easily carried everywhere while going to a house party or picnic. Listen to





rich, clear, and loud music anywhere and everywhere. Features an IPX7 water-resistance these speakers are simple and easy to use. Marshall Speaker Price: Rs 14,923.





FAQ: Rose Day 2023





1. What is the Rose Day date?

Rose Day date is on 7th Feb.





2. What will be the best gift idea for Rose Day 2023?

There are many gift ideas for Rose Day 2023 like headphones, apparel, a bunch of roses, and many other things.

3. Why rose day is celebrated in India?

Rose day is the first day of Valentines week and is celebrated among all couples.

4. What is the next day after Rose Day?

After Rose Day 2023 comes Propose Day.









Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.