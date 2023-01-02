10 Products For Wedding Season: Best Gift Ideas For Newlywed Couples

10 Products For Wedding Season: As wedding season is here and gifting someone something is not just a formality, it is a testament to how you feel about that person. And wedding wishes or gifts are the trickiest of all, especially when it's about your best friend or first gang mate or buddy cousin you grew up with. Because a thoughtful wedding gift to newlyweds is a way to shower them with congratulations and best married life wishes. This means that you should think twice and make an effort when shopping for married life wishes.





However, only a few have the time to spend so much time on choosing the best wedding gift. With the wedding season here, we have listed some combo products for wedding gift ideas below to use as inspiration when choosing the ideal wedding wishes for the bride and groom.





10 Products For Wedding Season: Popular Picks





If you are still confused about the type of gifts you should buy this wedding season, then check out shortlisted wedding gifts, where we spill the beans on some of the finest appliances and some useful things from the huge range of products.





Refrigerators are as useful in all seasons and can be the best choice for wedding wishes. Fridges come in various capacities and from many brands, you can opt according to your wedding gift budget.

Whirlpool Refrigerators can stably operate even in high fluctuations of voltage (130V-300V) and do not require a separate stabilizer. Their easy-to-clean removable airtight gasket keeps the door liner clean and your food hygienic for longer periods. Whirlpool Refrigerator Price: Rs 13,990.







During the wedding season, if are the closest member of the groom or bride, you can gift a washing machine. It can be the best choice for married life wishes as they are going to start their new journey.





This washer dryer from Samsung is a fully-automatic front load washer dryer with artificial intelligence, eco bubble, and Wi-Fi functionality. It has the best wash quality, energy, and water efficiency. Samsung Washer Dryer Price: Rs 52,400.







Television is the most loveable wedding gift for both the groom and bride. And a Sony Google TV is the top name in this list which comes with over a billion colors & giant gaming machine.

This 55-inch sony TV has 4 HDMI ports to connect a set-top box, Blu-Ray players, and gaming console, and 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices. Sony TV Price: Rs 84,990.







In the wedding season if you are looking for something useful but in an affordable price range. A garment steamer can be the best pick for wedding wishes. These steamers are lightweight and their a compact design with a detachable water tank, brush attachment, and safety glove for convenient use.





Philips steamer is perfect to iron your garments and comes with a 2.5mm cord for longer reach continuous steam kills 99.99% of bacteria, confidently refreshing for a second wear. Philips Iron Steamer Price: Rs 4,139.







If your wedding gift budget is low you can buy this stylish and affordable dinner set from the brand Larah. Which is the most famous brand for grocery sets.



Crockery sets are evergreen options for married life wishes. These stylish dinner sets are coming in 35 pieces with thermal resistance, reducing the chances of cracking while microwaving. Larah by Borosil Dinner Set Price: Rs 1,699.







This copper drinkware is also the best choice for a wedding gift in a budget-friendly range.





Indian Art Villa Pure Copper Drinkware is watertight with a seal that keeps the water out even when the bottle is upside down. These cool copper drinking bottles with glasses set make excellent gifts for wedding wishes. Indian Art Villa Copper Drinkware Price: Rs 1,195.







A sofa set is the most elegant piece for a home, so this wedding season you can gift this to your loved one. Consider this sofa set for wedding wishes is the best finest choice. This sofa set from Home Center is made of Pinewood with a great deal of stiffness and resistance to shock, thereby, making it easy to work with.







It’s lighter with a smooth finish, ensuring consistency and an aesthetic good look that makes the furniture lightweight for easy portability. Home Centre Sofa Set Price: Rs 28,498.







A suitcase is a must-have product for the wedding season, especially for brides who have to carry lots of things at the time of bidai. So, gifting a suitcase set for a wedding is never going to be useless.



The American Tourister suitcase set is the best choice for married life wishes. This suitcase set comes with polyester outer material and wine red color. These bags have 2 compartments for storage, 4 wheels, multiple front pockets for quick access, and for extra safety, 3 digit number locks are provided by the brand. AMERICAN TOURISTER Suitcase Price: Rs 7,499.







This wedding season, you can choose an air conditioner as a wedding gift for your loved ones. Voltas 1.5 Ton air conditioner comes with an inverter compressor that has variable tonnage technology for faster cooling and higher energy savings.



Higher Airflow Volume allows cool air to reach all corners making it more effective in high temperatures. Voltas 1.5 Ton AC Price: Rs 37,490.







A dining table can be the finest choice for a wedding gift. For this wedding, you can buy a Home Center dining table for your loved one to make your gift choice memorable.





Their dining bench is made of a solid beech frame & upholstered cushion seat. Moreover, the veneer finish not only contributes to the aesthetic value of the product but also protects it from splintering or warping. Home Centre Dining Table Price: Rs 15,997.





