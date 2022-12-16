9 Make In India Products: Make Your Home Smarter With Indigenous Things

9 Make In India Products: Make in India is an initiative with the aid of using the Government of India to create and inspire Indian businesses to develop, manufacture and bring together merchandise made in India and incentivize devoted investments into manufacturing. After the launch of this make for India policy, many people supported this and started searching for made-in-India products. At that time we realized there are such huge manufacturing companies who are making fabulous products in the fields of electronics, kitchen & dining, travel, sports, health & fitness, fashion, beauty, automotive, and many more. On a few points, these all Indian products are better than foreign products that we purchase, also its available at lower prices.





So, if you want to revamp your home then you should go with make-in-India products. With this step, you will also support the Make In India initiative.





9 Make In India Products: Top Picks

So, if you are in the pursuit of make-in-India products available online, scroll down to check some of the top-notch purchase options available online in India. You will get choices from refrigerators, television, projector, CCTV camera, and more.





Onida Electronics is an Indian multinational electronics and home appliances manufacturing company, based in Mumbai. Onida became well known in India for its color CRT televisions and smart TVs.





Onida TV has an Ultra Slim Bezel Less design that looks very elegant and offers a hyper-realistic viewing experience.

Onida smart TV gives you chance to immerse yourself in picturesque visual imagery & sharp game graphics with an HD Ready Display. Onida TV Price: Rs 21,990.







PTron is an Indian electronics manufacturer, headquartered in Hyderabad. PTron sells products like Bluetooth headsets, portable Bluetooth speakers, wired headsets, chargers and cables, smartwatches, soundbars, and networking products.





PTron soundbars give you upto 10 hrs playback for your nonstop entertainment. This soundbar comes in a very eye catchy sleek design.







PTron soundbars are offering you a chance to enjoy extra powerful stereo sound with the wireless stereo mode. PTron Soundbar Price: Rs 999.





PTron over-the-ear wireless headphones with stereo sound & bass. Their on-the-earcap multi-function buttons allow calls & music control for a hands-free experience.



It's a lightweight headphone and gives you the best deep bass and accurate notes with these Bluetooth headphones. PTron Headphones Price: Rs 699.





ZEBRONICS is an Indian Audio, IT & Gaming Peripherals, founded in 1997 in Chennai (India) which offers merchandise that might be great in design, and overall performance but so clean on the pocket, that every household in the country can afford it.





Bring home theater at home with Zebronics ZEB-PIXAPLAY 11 mini portable projector that is suitable for movies, TV, gaming, and binge-watching series.



The maximum projection screen size is 381cm, with a brightness of 1500 lumens which is sufficient for a well-illuminated movie experience. ZEBRONICS Projector Price: Rs 5,999.





La Opala became the first Public Limited tableware company in India. Pioneered the 24% Lead Crystal Glassware technology in India by setting up the first crystal glass plant at Madhopur, Bihar.

The Novo Collection was crafted at the state-of-the-art, fully automated plant, equipped with European Technology.



This new range under La Opala boasts whiter, lighter & stronger products at affordable prices. La Opala Dinner Set Price: Rs 2,220.







Established in 1897, the Godrej Group has its roots in India's Independence and Swadeshi movement. Their founder, Ardeshir Godrej, lawyer-turned-serial entrepreneur failed with a few ventures before he struck gold with a locks business.





With the Godrej EVE Nx app, you can watch a live stream of your premises, take pictures and even record footage.

You can see crystal clear, black & white images even in complete darkness with Infra-Red LEDs. Godrej Security Camera Price: Rs 2,764.







Godrej 185-liter fridge is suitable for a 4 to 5 member family and it’s an aesthetically well-designed refrigerator door that adds to the beauty of your kitchen.



This refrigerator uses an energy-efficient inverter compressor, which is not only quieter but also adjusts the cooling as per the refrigerator's operation. Godrej Refrigerator Price: Rs 14,690.







IFB Home Appliances is an Indian home appliances company and a division of IFB Industries. It has manufacturing locations in Kolkata and Verna, Goa.





IFB is a fully-automatic front-load washing machine with the best wash quality, energy, and water efficiency.



This washing machine is built with an innovative stainless steel crescent moon drum design that creates a gentle water cushion, preventing damage to fabrics & optimally placed holes provide the mechanical action required to get the desired wash results. IFB Washing Machine: Rs 22,990.







Luminous Power Technologies, India's leading Power Solutions Company helped power up the designated E-base through its solar offerings.

Luminous fans have a high-speed motor that produces a high speed of rotation and ensures better heat dissipation.

The power consumption of this smart fan is 70 watts and the operating voltage is 220V - 240V. Luminous Smart Ceiling Fan Price: Rs 3,870.







Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.