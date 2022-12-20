10 Living Room Decor Products To Make The Best Place In Your Home Bigger

Living Room Decor Products: The year 2023 is on the way, and if you are looking to revamp your small living room decor that cheers you up, then you are someone who loves the newness in your life. The living room is one of the focal points of a house, where we all gather, laugh, and entertain our mood. It is a place between the kitchen and bedroom that acts as a natural center, drawing guests from morning wake-ups to after-work nights. At that time it is our responsibility to make this important place more attractive and comfortable.

In some cases, living rooms aren’t that spacious, making people uncomfortable and sometimes irritating too. For all these reasons, you need to understand that it’s not the space but the design that needs to be changed in your home decor. Additionally, there’re some phenomenal items that can help you make your small living room much bigger. Want to know how?

From modern and formal areas to give them more approachable and homely environments, there are some exquisite and fantabulous combo products that can make your small living room space a total bliss. Let’s see how:

10 Living Room Decor Products: Popular Picks

If your living room isn’t that big, don’t worry! We have come up with some of the simplest and most exquisite ways to make your small living room decor more breathtaking. These stylish and must-have products to revamp your home decor.





A TV unit adds a flaunting look to your small living room ideas, it not only hangs your TV it also gives you spaces to arrange your living room decor items. DeckUp's Uniti Home Entertainment Unit is a sturdy and capacious display unit.





The unit is divided into three sections, four shelves, and two cabinets that provide ample space to accommodate your items comfortably. It is a piece of beautiful furniture that will enhance the attractiveness of your decorative pieces and complement your home decor. DeckUp Tv Unit Price: Rs 7,394. Get This Here.







TVs are a must-have thing in the living room. After all, it is the only reason for your family gathering time. And when you have an advanced TV, it adds more superior experience to your entertainment time.



Sony TV has advanced imaging technology that allows you to view bright and vivid colors. This TV supports Dolby Audio for an immersive sound experience. With the innovative home features, adjust lighting and control connected devices. Moreover, a classy stand with cable MGMT makes this TV look more luxurious. 55 Inch Sony TV Price: Rs 62,990. Get This Here.







Nowadays, sofa sets come in various types and shapes to make your living room decor more attractive and it is also a perfect choice to add spark to your small living room ideas. This Wakefit Napper L Shape Sofa Set is the perfect sofa for chilling with your family and friends.





It is made of Neem wood and is durable. The covers come in a variety of colors from earthy to cool tones. Place the sofa set together or separately as per your need and give your room an aesthetic makeover. Wakefit Sofa Set Price: Rs 39,965. Get This Here.







Curtains not only play a barrier role against sunlight or pollution, but it also gives a stylish look to your living room decor. And AmazonBasics polyester curtains are coming in solid blue colors that match your home interior and will keep you comfortable in both winter and summer seasons.

These curtains have 2 panels that are made of innovative triple-weave fabric, no stiff liner, and elegantly frame windows with a sophisticated drape. AmazonBasics Curtain Price: Rs 1,996. Get This Here.







The carpet will be going to convert your ordinary home decor into a luxurious one. ZARA carpets are luxuriously plush 2.5-inch pile height for sink-in comfort pile height to fit beneath furniture, provide plushness, and reduce noise in high-traffic areas of the home.





Hand-Woven construction adds durability, ensuring it will be a favorite for many years and long-lasting. ZARA Carpet Price: Rs 3,349. Get This Here.







For a home theatre feeling at home, a soundbar is the greatest choice to have in the living room. Experience the boAt speakers sound with the 80W R.M.S. delivered by AAVANTE BAR 2050 and its 80W wireless subwoofer.

The boAt AAVANTE 2050 soundbar is apt for multiple forms of entertainment as it offers different modes such as NEWS, MOVIES, MUSIC, and 3D for a true listening experience. boAt AAVANTE 2050 Soundbar Price: Rs 8,499. Get This Here.







A rug is obviously an important item for our floor, it gives us comfort by adding an attractive look to our living room decor. These rugs from Fernish are rough and tough and are available in a variety of sizes for you to choose from.

Each rug is hand-made with natural jute fiber which is unprocessed. This rug is available in 2 shapes so you can either prefer a round or rectangular rug depending on the purpose and space. Fernish Rug Price: Rs 699. Get This Here.

Decorating with vases is a beautiful way to add style to small living room ideas. Whether filled with beautiful fresh flowers or displayed as a decorative object, vases are a beautiful finishing touch to any room.





This Home Centre vase is made with stoneware and comes in a premium gold color with a glossy finish. This is a hand-carved round golden vase. Home Centre Vase Price: Rs 2,199. Get This Here.







Lord Ganesha is the symbol of goodness, everyone prayer to him before starting their important work. And adding this wishing idol to your home decor will give you a positive vibe in your morning mood.

This showcase from eCraftIndia is made with brass which is hanging on peacock jhoola. This living room decor item is creating a cool vibe with its finishing touches. eCraftIndia Ganesha Showcase Price: Rs 1,599. Get This Here.







Expertly placed lighting adds another dimension to the space, it creates depth and height, cozy spots, and draws attention to your home decor.

This hanging light from Groeien is a tree-lighting industrial-looking pendant that will provide a very classy and antique look to your small living room decor. These lights are also made with metal material for durable and long-lasting hanging performance. Groeien Hanging Lamp Price: Rs 765. Get This Here.





