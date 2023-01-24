Gifts For Valentine's Day For Him: Pack Your Romance In Tiny Boxes

Gifts For Valentine's Day For Him: As Valentine week days are on the way, so it's time to think like a lover. It can be easy to get in the mood, but shopping for the big day isn't always easy. Here we have sniffed around the many great gift ideas for your Valentine under budget. Take a look!

Gifts For Valentine's Day For Him | Image Source: Pexels

Gifts For Valentine's Day For Him: The season of love has arrived and as it always has been for decades, everyone is excited about it. Whether it's a romantic getaway or a planned dinner, Valentine's week days are what everyone looks forward to. While everyone celebrates February 14th as Valentine's Day and likes to gift something that adds more memories to their pretty journey. So, Why not give him something to show that you've noticed your new partner's interests or recognize something he'll really love?


Don't think about it too much, we've got the work done. Here we've rounded up some amazing valentine's gift for him from personalized to handmade with Valentine’s day list. The following list of combo products will does everything from getting him into the mood to keeping him cozy while he takes in a classic book or new Netflix series.


Valentine’s Day List

Valentine’s day week 2023 Date
 Rose Day 2023  February 7th
 Propose Day 2023  February 8th
 Chocolate Day 2023  February 9th
 Teddy Day 2023  February 10th
 Promise Day 2023  February 11th
 Hug Day 2023  February 12th
 Kiss Day 2023  February 13th
 Valentine’s Day 2023  February 14th
 Slap Day 2023  February 15th
 Kick Day 2023  February 16th
 Perfume Day 2023  February 17th
 Flirting Day 2023  February 18th
 Confession Day 2023  February 19th
 Missing Day  February 20th
 Break Up Day  February 21st

 

This Valentine’s day week list will help you to celebrate your special days without any confusion. 

Gifts For Valentine's Day For Him


Gifts For Valentine's Day For Him Price In India
 Silver Coin  Rs 2,540
 Hangout Couple T shirt  Rs 700
 WildHorn Wallet  Rs 475
 Fire-Boltt Smartwatch  Rs 1,999
 Beardo Perfume  Rs 648


These gifts are really going to add more memorable times to your valentine week days romance. 


  1. Precious Moments BIS Hallmarked Silver Coin

You can choose this customize silver coin as valentine's gift for him that will be a unique idea to surprise your partner. He can always carry this sign of love in his wallet. 


Click Here


These silver coins are made with pure 99.9% silver sourced ethically and purified by LBMA refiners. Silver Coin Price: Rs 2,540



Also Read: Valentine Week 2023 Full List Gift Ideas For Your Girlfriend To Celebrate This Romantic Week.

 

  1. Hangout Hub Men's & Women's Round Neck T-shirt

Gifting this couple's T-shirt will be a great way to show your love towards each other which may help in creating a positive bonding between them. A couple t-shirts are basically more lovable Valentine week days gifts. 


Click Here


These Hangout couple T-shirts are designed for the Men women and are manufactured of premium cotton material with standard prints. Hangout Couple T shirt Price: Rs 700.


  1. WildHorn Blue Hunter Leather Wallet for Men

If you will gift him a wallet this valentine's day, he will really appreciate it. Because wallets are always the first love of boys. 


Click Here


WildHorn comes in a perfect Matte Black Box and is the perfect gifting solution for Men and boys of all age groups. WildHorn Wallet Price: Rs 475


  1. Fire-Boltt Phoenix Smart Watch

A watch is always a premium Valentine’s day week gift option for boys as they love it so much. So, without thinking so much, pick this branded smartwatch as a valentine's gift for him. 

Click Here


Fire-Boltt Phoenix enables you to make and receive calls directly from your watch via the built-in speaker and microphone. This smartwatch features a dial pad, an option to access recent calls & sync your phone’s contacts. Fire-Boltt Smartwatch Price: Rs 1,999


  1. Beardo Whisky Smoke Eau De Parfum Men

A perfume is an evergreen valentine's gift for him. So, you can choose for perfume day 2023 from Valentine’s day list surprise your partner with this aromatic scent and make your moment cozier. 


Click Here


This men's perfume from Beardo has an utterly masculine fragrance that is strong, and long-lasting that lets you be outlandish with ultimate sophistication. Beardo Perfume Price: Rs 648


FAQ: Gifts For Valentine's Day For Him


  1. What gift to give a girl on Valentine's Day?

Flowers, teddy bears, chocolates, cakes, and various other mixed gifts are ready to instantly capture Valentine's heart and mark this day with fond memories.


  1. Do girls like Valentine's gifts?

About a third of women would like a card, chocolates or sweets or flowers or a nice dinner date for Valentine’s day week. 


  1. What do guys like for Valentine's Day?

Most men like a Valentine’s day week gift, a card, chocolates/sweets, wine or spirits, or electronics. If you're shopping for the woman in your life this year, keep it simple.


  1. Is Valentine's Day For Lovers Only?

Valentine’s day week is the day of love, and that love can be for anyone.




Explore more Valentine’s day gifts here

 

 

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

