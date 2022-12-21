Christmas 2022: 5 Best Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Loved Ones

Christmas 2022: Christmas is a special festival for Indian Christians to spend time with their families and friends. Exchange gifts with their loved ones to show how much love them. So, if you also want to become someone’s secret Santa, get here your top choice for trendy Christmas gift ideas.

By Srishty Kumari
Wed, 21 Dec 2022 03:51 PM IST
Minute Read
Christmas 2022: 5 Best Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Loved Ones
Christmas Gift Ideas | Image Source: Pexels

Christmas 2022: Christmas is one of the most celebrated holidays on planet earth. This day commemorates the anniversary of the birth of Jesus Christ and is celebrated by decorating homes, exchanging gifts, Christmas wishing, and organizing a family reunion. Although people do a lot of shopping during the Christmas festival, at the same time people become Santa Clauses and give each other surprise Christmas gifts. Some people keep gifts for their loved ones by becoming Secret Santa under the Christmas tree. 


Finding the perfect gift is never easy, no matter who you're shopping for, whether it's your faithful friend, your best friend, or an overly cool teenager. Year after year you're shopping for the same people and finding unique Christmas gift ideas is getting harder and harder. 


To keep you on trend this season, we've rounded up the most popular combo products for Christmas gift ideas to make your Christmas wishing way unique.


Also Read: New Year 2023: 7 Products If Want To Celebrate End Of Year Alone


Best Christmas Gift Ideas: Popular Picks For Christmas 2022

Christmas Gift  Price In India
 Fossil Gen 5 Touchscreen Men's Smartwatch  Rs 9,198
 Caprese Women's Satchel Handbag  Rs 3,399
 Nike Mens Sneaker  Rs 2,796
 Allen Solly Men's Jacket  Rs 1,619
 HUG 'n' FEEL SOFT TOYS Teddy bear  Rs 948


When making this list for Christmas 2022, we selected only the best of the best, all of which have received ravenous reviews from people. Many thoughtful yet inexpensive presents and unique Christmas gift ideas will fall under your budget.


  1. Fossil Gen 5 Touchscreen Men's Smartwatch with Speaker - 35% off

Smartwatches are the most choosable product for Christmas gift ideas. And Fossil Smartwatches will be a luxurious choice for Christmas wishing. This smart Watch is powered with Wear OS by Google and works with iPhone and Android phones. 


Click Here


Your Fossil smartwatch can tell your smartphone to play an audible alert so you can find it fast, you won't have to take your smartwatch off for long to charge it up to 80% in one hour with rapid charging. Fossil Smartwatch Price: Rs 9,198


  1. Caprese Women's Satchel Handbag - 57% off

A satchel bag will be the best Christmas gift ideas for female friends to wish them a merry Christmas. This Caprese bag has a luxe creamy texture with color blocking and spacious interiors. 


Buy Now


It has 2 separate compartments and ample space to store essentials, comfortable flat shoulder handles with adjustable & detachable sling handle with easy access back zipper pocket and secure top zip closure. Caprese Handbag Price: Rs 3,399


Read More: 9 Make In India Products

  1. Nike Mens Downshifter 12-Men Sneaker - 30% off

Premium and stylish shoes are always the first love of every man or woman. This Christmas 2022 you can buy these Nike shoes to feel the stability with the midfoot fit band. It works with your laces, keeping your foot more secure the tighter your laces are. 


Click Here


Super-soft foam through the midsole helps cushion your foot with every step. The increased height means a softer sensation as you run. Men’s Nike Shoes Price: Rs 2,796.


  1. Allen Solly Men's Jacket - 42% off

A good thick winter jacket is a crucial addition to your winter season days, so it is the evergreen choice for Christmas gift ideas. 


Click Here


So, to wish a merry Christmas choose an Allen Solly winter jacket mens that offers a polyester material to keep you warm. In addition, it is perfect for everyday wear and is easy to wash. Allen Solly Men's Jacket Price: Rs 1,619



  1. HUG 'n' FEEL SOFT TOYS Teddy bear 4 feet - 53% off

In Christmas 2022, gifting a teddy bear can be the best option for people of all ages. You can pick this red color teddy bear to wish merry Christmas, which is coming in height 4 feet and is incredibly soft in nature. 


Click Here


This soft toy is light in weight, washable, and can have a long shelf life if maintained properly. HUG 'n' FEEL SOFT TOYS Price: Rs 948



Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.