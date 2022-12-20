Christmas 2022: 9 Gift Ideas To Make December 25 A Day To Remember

Christmas 2022: The year-end is approaching and so is the time when you offer exciting gifts to the people you love. As we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ (PBUH), the tendency to give away special gifts to your siblings, friends, colleagues, spouse, family, etc also take a hike. You, me, and everyone wrapped under the impression of Christmas always want to earn a special place in some people’s lives, and what better way to do so than by gifting something that will make them remember it forever? But what should you gift? Feeling confused, right?





Don’t bother as we have shortlisted some of the most unique gift ideas for Christmas 2022 that you can give to anyone you care about. Take a look and pick the most suitable one:





Christmas 2022 Gift Ideas: Unique Recommendations





The race to give away that one perfect gift for Christmas is on and while everyone is catching up with the people they care about, why should you leave behind? Get familiar with the finest Christmas 2022 gift ideas that are unique and fresh. These Christmas gifts are available in different price ranges, so choose wisely:





What Day Is Christmas 2022?





Christmas 2022 is falling on Sunday this year. So, it will be a full day off for you and your family & friends to spend together.





Christmas 2022 Gift Ideas: Most Unique Products





Talking about the most unique gift ideas for Christmas 2022? Check out this gorgeous-looking LED lights in a glass dome product that can be useful for home and office both.





This exquisite gift is designed using top-notch wood & plastic and is available with a real-glass cover that allows the LED lights to shine brighter. In addition to this, the offered item is battery-powered and extremely easy to install. LED lights price: Rs 7,234.





If the person you’re willing to gift is tech-savvy then the Apple Watch SE is an excellent choice to go with. Available in GPS & cellular style, this Apple watch allows you to take calls and respond to texts right from your wrist.





Along with this, the offered Apple watch also keeps a check on your heart rate and allows you to keep track of your mundane activities. Available with a space grey aluminum case, this smartwatch comes with a retina display and is known for its uninterrupted connectivity. Apple Watch Price: Rs 28,900.





Make this Christmas 2022 a delight for your music lover friend/spouse/sibling by gifting them this awesome over ear headphones from Bose. Flaunting its superb noise canceling feature, this Bose headphone comes with an Alexa voice control and is available in black color.





The offered Bose headphone is versed with a volume-optimized EQ, which ensures a balanced audio experience and a dual-microphone system. Bose Headphone Price: Rs 21,499.





What can be a better gift for your loved one this Christmas than this aesthetically pleasing wooden floor lamp? Designed using high-quality dark jute, this wooden floor lamp is an ideal item to keep a medium to big size living room and is available in a push-button style.





The floor lamp comes in the 150 x 40 x 40 cm dimension and is known for its vivacious polished finish. Moreover, this is a great item where you can keep your books, planter, antiques, and other creative decor products, offering exquisite luxury in the room. Floor Lamp Price: Rs 2,799.





Let your loved one adorn their home this Christmas with these elegant and vibrant glass cup candles. Available with a remote and backed by 3 AA batteries, these candles are ideal to be used in bedrooms, lounges, living rooms, and even bathrooms.





Not only these will refurbish your room’s aura with special effects but will also add glamour and classy touch to your surrounding. Known for its 200+ hours of non-stop usage, this can be an excellent gift choice for people you care about. Glass Cup Candles Price: Rs 1,895.





Check out this sturdy-looking robot vacuum cleaner from Eufy that is known for its ultra-thin design and auto-return cleaning. The offered robot vacuum cleaner comes with an anti-collision sensor and is appreciated for its drop-proof technology.





In addition to this, the offered robot vacuum cleaner is known for its enhanced cleaning, owing to its BoostIQ technology. This robot vacuum cleaner also comes with Smart Dynamic Navigation 2.0. Robot Vacuum Cleaner Price: Rs 18,999.





Make this Christmas 2022 joyful for your loved ones by gifting this impeccably-appearing woolen carpet. Befitting for living rooms, this floor carpet comes with spectacular color combinations and is woven using A-Okay fine wool.









Available in varied customized sizes, this woolen carpet weighs around 12 kg and is available in a rectangular shape. This carpet also flaunts its binding on edge with canvas backing and is appreciated for its fade resistance. Carpet Price: Rs 10,999.





Why not surprise your loved one with this stupendous 2-in-1 laptop this Christmas 2022? Explore the HP Chromebook that comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage capacity.





Weighing just 1.49 kgs, this HP laptop comes with an Intel Celeron N4120 processor and is available with in-built Google Assistance. Compatible with all MS office applications, the HP Chromebook comes in the ‎32.6 x 22 x 1.8 cm dimension and weighs around 1.49 kg. HP Laptop Price: Rs 27,504.





And of course, if you’re planning to gift something this Christmas, wine glasses are quite predictable yet always a warm choice. Pick this wine glass set from Elixir Glassware that comes with 4 pieces. Giving out a luxurious feel, these wine glasses are handmade using 100% lead-free crystal and have a capacity of 400 ml.





Available in white color, these wine glasses are elegant in design and can surely bring smiles to people you care about. Wine Glasses Price: Rs 10,438.





