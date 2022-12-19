New Year 2023 Resolutions For Entrepreneurs: Best Book To Read To Build Your Business

Best Book To Read To Build Your Business: if you are looking to start your own business, then you need a piece of advice about how and when to start and how much to spend, and more ideas off the ground. While you may be tempted to spring the classes, seminars, and training sessions, books are the most accessible and affordable way to learn more for the same.





Here we have shared some of the most searched books about how to build your business that will surely give you complete and thorough details that you should check and not before starting your own business. Check out the top 5 options here.





Best Book To Read To Build Your Business

If you are planning to start a business, then here are the must read books to build the business that help you to grow your business better than ever.





This book has been written by Guy Kawasaki, one of the most successful authors. This book will tell you about the changes in the business over the years, how the invulnerable market leaders have struggled and many of the basics getting established have become easier.





The author was the evangelist of Apple and the special advisor of the CEO of the Motorola business unit. Art of Start 2.0 Book Price: Rs 449.







The Book has been written by Noam Wasserman who explained everything about starting a business. Majorly they have explained good ideas to co-found with friends and relatives and how to split the equity within the founding team.

The Founder's dilemmas draw on the inside stories of founders like Evan Williams of Twitter and Tim Westergren of Pandora while mining Quantitative data on almost ten thousand founders. The Founder’s Dilemmas Book Price: Rs 667.







This Book has been written by Peter Thiel and majorly explains that the copying business is not the way to get an abreast start-up as The next Bill Gates will not build an operating system.

The next Larry Page or Sergey Brin won’t make a search engine. If you are copying these guys, you aren’t learning from them. It is one of the best Books to read if you are planning to start your own business in the coming new year. Zero To One Book Price: Rs 351.







This Book has been written by Eric Ries and it is one of the top-selling international books about how most businesses fail in the very first year. The book shows the new approach to starting a business that has been adopted around the world.

This book is about testing your vision continuously, adapting, and adjusting before it is too late. The Lean Startup Book Price: Rs 521.





