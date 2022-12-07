Best Books To Read: Top Recommendation By Warren Buffet

Best Books To Read: If you ever think to invest in the stock market, then you surely heard the name Warren Buffet. He is one of the richest men in the world that made his complete wrought by investing in stocks only in long terms and also recommends people read every day to become smarter and better from today onwards.





He is the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, one of the leading organizations in the USA. If you are looking forward to investing and want to grow more and also want to compound your money, check out these best books to read that have been recommended by Warren Buffet.





Read More: Best Book To Read on Finance.







Best Books To Read Recommended By Warren Buffet

It's time to enhance your skills and understand the value of compounding. Check out these good books to read that have been recommended by Warren Buffet.





This Book has been written by Warren Buffet and it is a treasure trove of financial wisdom in the form of speeches and essays. As we all know about the amazing sense of humor of Warren Buffet, then you will surely enjoy reading this book.

Buy Now

The book also summarizes his approach towards life decision-making, learning, and all about his investing journey which makes it one of the best books of all time. Poor Charlie Almanack Book Price: Rs 7,350.







This book has been written by one of the great legends in the field of investing Benjamin Graham. Warren Buffet shared in 2013 that all major investment has been made on the basis of this book only.

Buy Now

It explains the value of compounding and how to analyze a stock and how Ben’s ideas have changed the complete life of Warren Buffet. It is an updated version which is a must read for books if you want to live a financially free life. The Intelligent Investor Book Price: Rs 2,021.







In this book, he explained how to choose a stock by studying its financials, profits, and more. This latest edition explains how to handle the financial crisis, the housing bubble, corporate grievances, and more.

Buy Now

It is one of the best books to read in India if you are clear about decision-making, how to pick stocks for long-term investment, and many more things to learn. The Essays Of Warren Buffet Book Price: Rs 2,480.







This Book has been written by John C. Bogle, the book has everything you need if you are planning for long-term investment as he is one of the active partners in the long-term investment world for many years.

Buy Now

In this book, Bogle recalls the history of Mutual funds and explains a real-world case study on the success of investment and the failure of speculation which makes it an interesting book to read. The Clash of The Culture Book Price: Rs 2,138.





Explore more Best Books to Read Recommended by Warren Buffet on Amazon.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.