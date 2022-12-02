Best Books To Read On Finance: The Must Read Books To Improve Your Personal Finance

Best Books to Read: Finance is linked with everyone’s personal finance and it is very necessary to maintain it very carefully otherwise you need to face problems in the future. Books are the source to get ample knowledge about the same as some of the leading authors and financial experts have shared their thoughts on how to manage and grow it.





Here are the all-time best books to read about finance that comes from reputed authors like Morgan House, Benjamin Graham, Robert T Kiyosaki, and more. Upgrade your financial knowledge with these books and manage it better to achieve your financial goals.





Read More: Best Books to Read on Albert Einstein.







Best Books To Read On Finance

Here are the best books to read on finance that you need to check if you want to make your personal finance knowledge stronger than ever.







The book has been written by world-famous author Morgan Housel. This Book is all about how to manage your money, invest money, and make a business decision that involves lots of mathematical calculations.

Buy Now

It is a must read book that comes with 19 short stories exploring the strange way people think about money and teaches you how to make better sense of your life. The Psychology of Money Book Price: Rs 159.60.







This Book has been written by Napoleon Hill and it is one of the best inspirational books ever written. It is one of the most important books on finance that helps to create a simple plan for your goal.

Buy Now

It is one of the best books to read that treatise on helping individuals to do or be almost anything they want in this world. Think And Grow Rich Book Price: Rs 129.







This must read book has been written by Benjamin Graham, he was one of the finest stock market analysts in the USA and the master of Warren Buffet who is among the richest persons in the world. The Book is all about Value investing which shields investors from making a substantial error.





Buy Now

This Book gives the idea of Benjamin Graham about his investing strategy to the reader and it is one of the books if you ever want to know how to reach your financial goals. The Intelligent Investor Book Price: Rs 2,086.







The Book has been written by the living legend Robert T Kiyosaki, the book was first published 25 years ago. It is all about how money still plays an important role in everyone's lives and how to manage and grow it by adding good assets to your list.





Buy Now

The book says all you need is to be smart in the 21st century about your money. Use wisely and invest first to add money making assets like building the pipeline for a better future. Rich Dad Poor Dad Book Price: Rs 275.







This Book has been written by Peter Thiel and it is all about taking your startup to a whole new level.

Buy Now

In the book, they have mentioned that it is easy to copy somebody's ideal but difficult to create your own and success only comes from there. Zero To One Book Price: Rs 379.





Explore more Best Books to Read on Finance on Amazon.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.