Kiara Advani’s Daily Skin Care Routine Steps Will Make Your Skin Glow

Daily Skin Care Routine Steps: Kiara Advani is one the famous Bollywood Diva for her natural beauty but it was not easy to make her look flawless. She regularly pampers her skin with alcohol free skincare products. Kiara has a unique daily skincare routine steps that she never skips. She compiled limited products for glowing skin but that all are perfect for all skin types and suitable for all weather conditions.





Well! Today we have shortlisted a few best skincare products for daily skin care routine that are inspired by Kiara’s natural beauty. She first cleans her face with green tea face wash, second she uses toner to hydrate skin properly and after that she applies moisturizer. Then she covers her screen with Vitamin C serum and long lasting sunscreen.





And below you are going to explore all these products with prices and their benefits.





Step - 1





Face wash is a very important part of skin care, some people skip this skincare routine step but you don’t. A face wash removes dead skin cells, oil, dirt, makeup, and other pollutants from the skin, helping to keep your pores clear and prevent skin conditions such as acne. That’s why Kiara alway prefers alcohol free face washes.





In the same line, we recommend a Plum Green Tea Pore Cleansing Face Wash that will really help you to maintain your skin care routine. Plum Face Wash Price: Rs 207.







Step - 2





A toner is the second step for your daily skin care, it helps you to hydrate your face for a long time. Toner makeup basically refreshes your skin without stripping it of its natural moisture. This means toner won't irritate sensitive skin or cause excessive dryness.





For that, we recommend you Pilgrim toner to hydrate your skin like kiara advani. Pilgrim Toner Price: Rs 1300.





Step - 3





Dot & Key is a well known brand that makes quality beauty products. After applying the toner, moisturizer is the second step because moisturizer creates a barrier between your skin and the climate, including cold, dry air that can further dry out skin. Moisturizing also helps to rehydrate and enhance the capacity of the skin to hold water.





In the same way we will suggest you to buy Dot & Key face moisturizer that will really shock you with their outstanding results. Dot & Key Face Moisturizer Price: Rs 475.







Step - 4





The next step is to pamper your skin to hydrate it and serum does this work perfectly. With face serum your skin texture will improve drastically thanks to the collagen and Vitamin C content, becoming firmer and smoother, leading to visibly younger looking skin.





In the same line, we suggest you purchase L'Oréal Paris revitalift serum, which is a lightweight serum with 50X smaller micro hyaluronic acid. L'Oréal Paris Face Serum Price: Rs 374.







Step - 5









Kiara Advani never skips sunscreen during the day out. She always prefers sunscreen, because sunscreen prevents sunburn, skin cancer and premature aging. Moreover, It can also help to brighten your skin tone by lighting existing pigmented areas.





For that we will suggest you to go with The Derma Co sunscreen that is coming with the effective combination of Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin E to protect you from sun damage. The Derma Co Sunscreen Price: Rs 424.











Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.