Anti-Pollution Skin Care Products: Top Skincare Products To Fight Off Air Pollution And Keep You Glowing

Anti-Pollution Skin Care Products: Delhi pollution and also other states of India are severely impacted by bad air quality after Diwali. The effects of air pollution are severe as it causes allergies to our eyes, creates breathing issues, causes damage to the lungs, and lots more. Not just Diwali but there are many causes of air pollution especially the smoke emitted by vehicles. Air pollution caused by smoke not only has an adverse effect on our health but also makes our skin rough and dry.

So taking care of the skin becomes a top priority during air pollution. Bad air quality can clog your pores and increase the bacteria on your face, making the skin dry, and full of blemishes, dark spots, and acne. If not taken care of it will damage your skin. As we have to go out to work or study our skin gets exposed to this bad bad air. It becomes necessary to layer our skin to protect it from environmental damage.





What is air pollution?





Any chemical, physical, or biological factor that alters the atmospheric's inherent properties constitutes air pollution. It can occur both indoors and outdoors.





Anti-Pollution Skin Care Products





To make your skin healthy and glowing even in this bad air quality we have listed some products that will protect your skin from getting damaged. Check out and follow this in your everyday skincare routine:









Washing your face with a mild and gentle face wash helps in getting rid of dust particles accumulated due to air pollution. This face wash contains apple cider vinegar which helps in cleansing the face deeply. Suitable for all skin types this face wash helps balance skin oils, tighten open pores, and lighten blemishes. WOW Face Wash Price: Rs 287.





After cleansing the next step is applying a toner. The effects of air pollution can leave our skin grimy and makes skin dull. Infused with cucumber it gives you refreshing skin and tightens the skin's pores. People with both oily and dry skin can apply this toner. It is formulated to give a brighter skin tone and a perfect pH balance. Biotique Toner Price: Rs 125.





Purchase this face serum from Garnier which needs to be applied after toner. A proper face massage with this serum can help tighten the skin pore thus, giving you soft and shining skin. Vitamin C hydrates your skin and leaves your skin looking bright and beautiful. Apply this serum regularly to combat a dull skin tone and reduces dark spots. Use this twice a day for better results. Garnier Face Serum Price: Rs 351.





Talking about air pollution skincare routine applying a face moisturizer is necessary as it protects our skin from dryness. Many of us do not wish to go for heavy moisturizers as it tends to make our skin oily and sticky. Thus, a gel-based moisturizer from POND’S is the best option as it is lightweight and non-sticky. This leaves your skin supple soft and glowing. POND’S Face Moisturizer Price: Rs 309.





You should never skip sunscreen even when you are inside your house. Sunscreen also acts as an anti-aging cream. Harmful sun rays make skin dull and lose its charm. Neutrogena Sunscreen comes with SPF 50+ to give complete protection from the sun. Ultra-Light with a non-shiny finish leaves the skin soft and smooth without any white cast. This matte-finish sunscreen is waterproof and sweatproof. Neutrogena Sunscreen Price: Rs 221.





Many of us do not wish to apply moisturizer and prefer a face cream. Air pollution caused by vehicles or crackers can make skin dull and cause blemishes and black spots. Mamaearth Anti Pollution Face Cream repairs all the damage done by air pollution and also protect skin from any damage. Besides protecting skin from pollution it also shields skin from harmful sun rays. Mamaearth Face Cream Price: Rs 297.





This oatmeal face scrub from St. Ives help in removing all the dirt from the face. Scrubbing your face gently for 3-4 minutes gives clear skin. Look fresh and younger by applying this face scrub. Infused with rich shea butter and soothing almond oil this scrub moisturizes your skin and does not leave it dry. St. Ives Face Scrub Price: Rs 299.





Rich in antioxidants this green tea face mask by Plum comes in creamy textures that not only help in healing acne and acne marks but also control sebum production by absorbing excess oil. Exfoliates dead skin and gives brighter and younger-looking skin. Plum Face Mask Price: Rs 318.





Miniso Face Sheet comes in a pack of 6 with Papaya, Rice, Aloe vera, Honey, Seaweed, and Cucumber facial mask. This keeps your skin hydrated, soothing, cleansing, and moisturizing. This fact sheet is for all skin types dry, oily, and sensitive skin. It brightens dull skin and promotes firm tight skin. They are simple to apply and make your skin glow. MINISO Face Sheet Price: Rs 288.





The causes of air pollution can leave acne marks on your face. This bio-oil is not only effective for the face but also reduces stretch marks. Infused with Vitamin A & E it also fights wrinkles and signs of anti-aging. The Lavender and Chamomile give an amazing aroma and repair damaged and dry skin. Bio-Oil Price: Rs 316.





