5 Times We Learned From Deepika Padukone That Bold Lipsticks Are Way To Go

Hey, our gorgeous ladies! Today we are here with another beauty tip to make you look fabulous this wedding season. Well! We always get inspired by our Bollywood divas and how they experiment with new things to break down old trends. Deepika Padukone is one of them who is famous for her bold beauty look, she always gives us a new way to think about makeup combinations.





If you are tired of those old brown, pink, and red lipstick shades then you can try our diva’s new lipstick colors that she has experimented for her special occasions. Here we have shortlisted a few best matt lipstick shades of Deepika Padukone where inspired us to go for statement lips to make an impact.





Dark Coco Lips To Add Contrast Effect

Buy Colorbar Dark Coco Lipstick At Rs 720.





This lipstick shade is making Deepika’s look perfect. In this picture, she wore a white-grey mix dress and completed her look with light makeup and bold lips which made her really a fashion icon. Well! If you also want to make your look like this, you just need to do regular makeup with good quality highlighter and dark coco lipstick.





In the same line for this bold look, we’ll suggest you Colorbar Kissproof Lipstick which is 100% vegan and cruelty-free.





Combine Your Lips With Bright Red







Buy REVLON Red Lipstick At Rs 950.





In this picture, Deepika Padukone is wearing a flawless red gown with a light diamond neckless and completed her makeup with bright red lipstick that time she was really looking like a red rose. Well! If you also want to recreate this red rose look for your special occasion then you just need to do light makeup and complete it with a premium red lipstick shade.

For that, we are recommending you REVLON Colorstay Over Time Lip Color that is long-lasting for upto 16 hours.





Make Your Look Bold With Bright Lipsticks



Buy Nyx Stockholm Lipstick At Rs 1,209.





When she came with a light makeup look floor gets on fire. That time she was caught in a light-colored dress paired with diamond pieces of jewelry and her makeup was very light which makes her attendance gainer. And this time if you are looking for such as look then you should go with Deepika’s this bright look.





For this look, you just need basic makeup products and most importantly good quality lipstick. And we recommend you Nyx Professional Makeup Soft Matte Lip Cream which gives you a velvety smooth soft matte finish.





Go Big With Deep Black Lips







Buy Maybelline Black Lipstick At Rs 1,152.





We never thought about black color can be our lipstick shade. One of the stylish divas Deepika Padukone has also tried this black lips with a gorgeous bodycon. She did simple makeup and completed her look with dramatic eyeliner and black lipstick. Well! If you also want to experiment this black bold lips then you should go with Maybelline lipstick.

Maybelline Color Sensational The Loaded Bolds Lipstick lasts with superstay 24 hr.





Perform A Silent Violet Lip Moment

Buy MAC Satin Lipstick At Rs 1,820.





Deepika Padukone is looking gorgeous in this entire, especially in purple lipstick. Moreover, this purple lipstick is also making a trend in the market nowadays. Deepika wore a purple gown and matched it with the same color lipstick shade. And if you also want to make your look like this pretty lavender then you need a perfect purple lipstick shade that is playing all roles to create this perfect style.





In the same line, we are suggesting MAC Satin Lipstick that is offering you really good quality lipstick with long-lasting results.







