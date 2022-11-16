5 Must-Have Makeup Products For Winter: Get A Flawless Look Like Shraddha Kapoor

5 Must-Have Makeup Products For Winter: Every makeup lover can relate to the struggle of makeup during the winter season. Our skin gets rough in winter and makeup is not set perfectly but these makeup products never going to disappoint you. Now you can get a flawless look like Shraddha Kapoor at home. This makeup set is recommended for all girls who carry makeup all day. There are 5 basic beauty products like toner, compact, foundation, mousitizer, and lipstick from brands like Dot & Key, Pilgrim, and MAC to make you look attractive with a fresh look.





This makeup is specially picked for you to complete your winter makeup look. Because this handpicked makeup box is made with high-quality ingredients to protect your skin from any odd harm. Moreover, it is waterproof and long-lasting for your flawless makeup look.







5 Must-Have Makeup Products For Winter: Best Beauty Products

Below we have picked the 5 best and must-have makeup products from premium brands like M.A.C, Dot & Key, and Pilgrim.





Step - 1

A toner is the first step to starting your makeup, it helps you to set your makeup products for a long time. Toner makeup basically refreshes your skin without stripping it of its natural moisture. This means toner won't irritate sensitive skin or cause excessive dryness. Pilgrim Toner Price: Rs 1300.





Step - 2

Dot & Key is a well-known brand to make quality beauty products. After applying the toner, moisturizer is the second step because moisturizer creates a barrier between your skin and the climate, including cold, dry air that can further dry out the skin. Moisturizing also helps to rehydrate and enhance the capacity of the skin to hold water. Dot & Key Face Moisturizer Price: Rs 475.





Step - 3





Foundation is the 3rd and most important step to make your makeup flawless and more attractive. MAC brand helps you to get a premium makeup look, it blends easily and gives you a natural look. While choosing a perfect foundation shade, you should go with one shade lighter than your actual skin tone. Their long-lasting formula is available in a wide range of colors and contains several emollients to help moisturize and condition the skin. MAC Foundation Cream Price: Rs 3,480.







Step - 4





After blending the foundation next step is to set it, compact powder do it perfectly. MAC compact is a good mix of powder and foundation that provides you with a perfect makeup touchup. This compact powder also can rid you of the excess oil and sweat on your face and keeps your look fresh all day. MAC Compact Powder Price: Rs 2,499.





Step - 5





Because you are creating a simple make like Shraddha Kapoor so you do not need more extra makeup. Lipstick is the final step to complete your without-makeup look with basic makeup items. This premium lipstick is available in many colors, so you can choose any lipstick shade according to your dress but if you are wishing to get a vibrant look you can try this salon rouge shade. MAC Lipstick Price: Rs 16,989.









Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.