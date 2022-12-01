Malaika Arora And Her Makeup Look: Get Touchup With These 5 Best Highlighters

5 Best Highlighters: If also want a glowing makeup look like our Bollywood divas then our compiled list of best highlighters from Malaika Arora’s makeup box is going to steal your heart. These makeup highlighters are premium in quality to make you look flawless and eat-catchy. Take a look!

By Srishty Kumari
Updated: Thu, 01 Dec 2022 04:20 PM IST
Minute Read
Malaika Arora

5 Best Highlighters: Every makeup lover and enthusiast know the value of the best quality highlighter. A highlighter completes your makeup look or adds a natural shine to your face, that's why Bollywood actresses never skip applying highlighter. Well! Today we have brought a few best quality highlighters from Malaika Arora’s makeup secret to make your look perfect. Malaika Arora is one of the best and most famous actress for her glamorous look. Every fan loves her beauty sense and appreciates what she wears and how she applies makeup. That’s why these all highlighters are inspired by Malaika Arora's makeup brands to make you look just like her, glowing and shining.   


Because a highlighter is a double-whammy product, attracting light and enhancing skin tone, for a lit-from-within look, and can be used to accentuate and lift bone structure. 


5 Best Highlighters: Top Choices

Below you are going to explore the premium collection of highlighters to make your makeup look perfect and shine like a star. 


L'Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Powder Glow Illuminator - 30% off


Buy Now


L'Oreal Paris is one the highly recommended brand for best makeup products. Their makeup highlighter is also lying in a top choice for a natural glowing makeup look. This face highlighter is designed in shades that flatter every skin tone from warm to neutral. Its golden Illuminator enhances peachy or yellow tones in warm skin tones and rose Illuminator enhances yellow, peachy, pink, or blue tones in neutral skin tones. L'Oreal Paris Highlighter Price: Rs 5,520



Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Highlighter - 1% off

Buy Now


This lightweight, blendable face highlighter features refined pearls & soft-focus pigments that smooth & brighten skin tone. With a luxurious, multi-dimensional cream-to-powder formula, the Physicians Formula butter line includes bronzers, highlighters, & blush made with nutrient-rich murumuru, cupuacu, & tucuma butter. Physicians Formula Butter Highlighter Price: Rs 7,065



RMS Beauty Luminizer Highlighter - 35% off


Buy Now


RMS makeup highlighter is formulated with some of the purest skin-loving organic oils so your skin will be richly nourished while exuding a flawless glow. Apply sparingly with a brush or fingers over elevated areas of the face such as cheekbones, down the bridge of the nose, inner corners of the eyes, and on the cupid's bow for a naturally luminous glow. RMS Beauty Highlighter Price: Rs 5,195


bareMinerals Invisible Glow Powder Highlighter




Buy Now


The ultimate illuminator for creating a sensuous, sheer, luminous glow. bareMinerals Invisible Glow Powder Highlighter is highly recommended for sensitive skin types to set on the face without any odd effects. You can apply this face highlighter such as on cheekbones, down the bridge of the nose, inner corners of the eyes, and on the cupid's bow for a naturally luminous glow. bareMinerals Highlighter Price: Rs 7,005



Becca, Moonstone GLOW ON THE GO Kit, Set of 2 Highlighters - 56% off


Buy Now


Becca is offing you a set of 2 highlighters, one is a highlighter compact and the other is a liquid highlighter with long-lasting results. You can apply this makeup highlighter pen on the inner corner of the eyes, cheekbones, nose, forehead, etc to highlight your face cut and make your makeup look more attractive. Becca Highlighter Price: Rs 6,158




Explore more branded makeup products here:

 

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

