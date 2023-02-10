Katrina Kaif To Kiara Advani Celebs Lipstick Shades That Are A Must Have

Are you looking for matching lipstick shades with your outfit just like Katrina Kaif and Kiara Advani? One of the most effortless and enjoyable things to use is to match your makeup with your outfit. A well-done lipstick colour can finish off the look. We have spotted Bollywood celebrities who have done so and have managed to serve as massive inspirations for all the ladies. The newlywed Kiara Advani wore lipstick shades matching her wedding lehenga. The same goes for Katrina Kaif. At many events, she wore a red dress with dark red lipstick colour and they both looked phenomenal.





This is the latest makeup hack that every woman should try to look fabulous. Experimenting with lipstick shades both Katrina Kaif and Kiara Advani with their appearance served as a lesson on how to stand out without being over the top. With a wide range of lipstick colours available in different brands, the choice becomes difficult. However, you should try before purchasing one.





Lipstick Shades Of Katrina Kaif And Kiara Advani









Make a signature look by experimenting with different lipstick colours just like these style icons Katrina Kaif And Kiara Advani.





SUGAR Cosmetics 44 Preach Peach





Did you check out the wedding pictures of Kiara Advani? Then you must have noticed her lipstick shades. She wore peach colour lipstick matching her wedding lehenga. This SUGAR lipstick is





Check Here

smudge-free, waterproof, and has an ultra-matte finish. This lipstick lasts up to 12 hours. SUGAR Cosmetics Lipstick Price: Rs 149.





LAKMÉ Lip Color Deep Wine





Dark lipstick colour is a must-have in every women's makeup box. At times when you do not wish to go for makeup but still want to look the best then a dark shade of lipstick is enough to make you

Check Here

look stand out. Have you seen Katrina Kaif? She was spotted many times with minimal makeup but dark lipstick colours which made her look just WOW!! This Lakme lip shade lasts up to 14 hours and comes in a matte finish. Lakme Lipstick Price: Rs 330.





RENEE Fab 5





5 lipstick shades in one stick. This is why this RENEE Fab 5 is appreciated for. This Crayon lipstick is suitable for all skin types. Whether you want to go for neutral lip colour or a dark shade you can

Check Here

every shade in this one lipstick. So, if you are trying to get lipstick like Kiara Advani or Katrina Kaif you can get the same in one stick. RENEE Lipstick Price: Rs 559.





Read More: Lakme Lipstick Shades





Maybelline Creamy Matte Lipstick





Maybelline lipstick keeps your lips moisturized besides giving you an ultra-glam look. The creamy matte lipstick shades are suitable for all skin colours. If you are fond of light lipsticks then this one is

Check Here

for you. Velvety, hydrating matte lipstick goes on in one swipe giving you a smooth texture. This is one shade that Kiara Advani wore several times. Maybelline Lipstick Price: Rs 211.





Blue Heaven Mystic Maroon-05





If you are obsessed with dark lipstick shades then you can try this one from Blue Heaven. This comes with non-stick formula, smudge-proof and transfer-proof. The velvet matte finish lipstick





Check Here

colour is available in many shades that you can choose from. This shade is lightweight and also lasts for a longer time. Blue Heaven Lipstick Price: Rs 86.





Lipstick Shades: FAQ





1. Which lipstick colour is the best?

The lipstick colour depends on your skin tone. The most common lip shades are peach, red, coral, and brown.





2. Which lipstick shades suit Indian skin?

Any lipstick shades will suit Indian skin tones. What matters is your confidence and the colour of the outfit.





3. Which is the first movie of Kiara Advani?

Kiara Advani made her acting debut in 2014 with the film Fugly.





4. Is Katrina Kaif no 1 actress?

Katrina Kaif is one of the top actresses in Bollywood





Explore more options for lipstick shades





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.