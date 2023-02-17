Janhvi Kapoor To Kriti Sanon: Recreate Divas-Inspired Eye Makeup For Women's Day 2023

Eye makeup for Women’s Day 2023: With many beauty trends and eye makeup hacks circulating all over Instagram and other social sites might be very confusing. We want to attempt a new look for eye makeup just like the divas Janhvi Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. From smokey, light, and shimmery eyes we can help you to create an iconic look. Don't we all know Women’s Day 2023 is all about looking your best with the perfect makeup? If you thinking about eye makeup then nothing can inspire you more than these Bollywood actresses Janhvi Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Janhvi Kapoor can be the girl next door but when it comes to eye makeup then nothing can beat her look. Likewise, Kriti Sanon was also spotted many times with simple, light yet glamorous makeup eyes.





From barely there eye makeup with high-drama eyes show your creativity for the Women’s Day 2023 celebration in the office or college. If you have been looking for makeup inspiration, you’re going to be glad you stumbled upon Janhvi Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's iconic makeup eyes looks. Slay with your makeup and outfit for this Women’s Day. Try experimenting with your look and become a head-turner with different makeup eyes.





Eye Makeup For Women’s Day 2023





Ah, the Women’s Day celebration is in the air. All the beautiful and gorgeous ladies out there thinking to have a glam-filled day in the office we can help you get dreamy and smoky makeup eyes just like Janhvi Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Applying the below products will help you achieve the right eye makeup.





Maybelline New York Eyeshadow Palette





Fan of glittery eye makeup? Maybelline eyeshadow palette has different shades in both matte and shimmery looks. A gold glittery eye makeup will work as a miracle for the Women’s Day

celebration. If you observe Janhvi Kapoor’s look for eye makeup she managed to pull off the look with grace and elegance. With 12 blendable shades, they are suitable for all skin tones. Maybelline Eyeshadow Palette Price: Rs 699.





Lakme Insta Eye Liner





When you are done with eyeshadow the next step for eye makeup comes with eyeliner. For a smooth, smudge-free, and long-lasting finish, Lakme eyeliner is the best. The Bhediya actress Kriti Sanon looked stunning with a dewy look and a wink eyeliner. All those ladies trying to get a different





look for Women’s Day can have soft smokey eye makeup glam and eyeliner in place. Lakme Eye Liner Price: Rs 117.





Maybelline New York Colossal Kajal





The best inspiration for eye makeup to get on this Women’s Day 2023 is the two stars, Janhvi Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. With kohl-rimmed eyes, you will look aesthetic by putting these makeup eyes. Look complete stunner with this intense, long-lasting, and waterproof Maybelline Kajal.

Pop up your eyes and look unapologetically beautiful with these eye makeup tips. Let the focus be the eyes. Maybelline Kajal Price: Rs 142.





MARS Ultra Curl Long lasting Mascara





Just like the Bollywood celebrities Janhvi Kapoor and Kriti Sanon even you cannot miss out on applying Mascara to get flawless eye makeup. Playing with eye makeup is really fun as the right one





can give you a stylish and glamorous look. MARS Mascra can give you twirls and long eyelashes in just one touch. Stunningly whilst a single shot of mascara does the makeup eyes enhance a bit to conclude the look for the Women’s Day. MARS Mascara Price: Rs 179.





Swiss Beauty Shimmer Blusher and Highlighter





Girls, tell us who doesn't love to shine? Highlighter is not only meant for the face but also for eye makeup. Whether it is Janhvi Kapoor giving you some major goals with her experimental looks or,

Kriti Sanon giving bold smokey eyes a go you need this Swiss Beauty highlighter for the Women’s Day Celebration 2023. Swiss Beauty Highlighter Price: Rs 280





Eye makeup for Women’s Day 2023: FAQ





1. When is Women’s Day?

Women’s Day 2023 is on 8th March.





2. Does smoky eye makeup look good on an Indian skin tone?

Yes, both smoky and subtle makeup eyes will look good on Indian skin tones.





3. Why do we celebrate Women's Day?

Women's Day is celebrated to honor the achievements of women in every field. The celebration is to empower women and celebrate equality in society.





4. What are the necessary things for eye makeup?

Eyeshadow, eyeliner, kajal, and mascara are some of the important cosmetics of eye makeup.





5. Which brand ambassador is Janhvi Kapoor?

Janhvi Kapoor is the brand ambassador of Nykaa and Saffola





6. Is Kriti Sanon vegetarian or non vegetarian?

Kriti Sanon is a Non vegetarian.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.