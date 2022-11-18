Celebrity Inspired Eye Makeup Ideas: Alia Bhatt To Sara Ali Khan Love These Iconic Wedding Eye Makeup Hacks

Celebrity Inspired Eye Makeup Ideas: We always love and recommend a celebrity makeup ideas for every special occasion. This wedding season our celebrities are again here with their eye-catchy makeup look. In the middle of that huge makeup look, we have compiled a few best and most trendy wedding makeup hacks that our Bollywood divas have tested.





Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone love these iconic eye makeup hacks. This eye makeup is specially hacked for the wedding season that will go with any bridal or nonbridal look. Here will explore all the trendy eye makeup hacks from celebrity wedding look to recreate it in your own version.





Also Read: From Alia Bhatt To Deepika Padukone, Learn How Can You Do Celeb-Loved Hairstyles For Wedding Season.





Celeb Inspired Eye Makeup Ideas For Wedding

Below you will get eye makeup ideas from well-Bollywood celebrities to create your elegant wedding look.





Alia Bhatt Eye Makeup Look

This wedding season Alia Bhatt carried a light makeup look to complete her wedding getup. She just liked to carry neutral eyeshadow with mascara, and if you are also wishing for a light makeup look you can go with the Alia Bhatt look. For that, you just need to buy a neutral shade eyeshadow palette and long-lasting mascara.









Buy Now Eyeshadow Palette At 989.

In the same line, you can consider SUGAR cosmetics contour de force eyes and face palette which is coming in warm win to give you a complete Alia Bhaat eye makeup look.





Kriti Sanon Eye Makeup Look

Kriti Sanon is one of the cute actresses of Bollywood and always stays in trend for her new makeup experiments. And this wedding season if you also want to try this bold eye makeup look, you just have to have long-lasting blue eyeliner.









Buy Now Eye Pencil At 269





For that, here we suggest you Faces Canada Ultime pro long wear eye pencils that will provide you with up to 8 hours long stay.





Deepika Padukone Eye Makeup Look

Deepika Padukone is one of the trendy makeup Sensex in Bollywood. If you also looking to get a makeup look like her then you just need to buy the best quality dark shade eyeshadow palette that will complete your smokey eye look.









Buy Now Eye Shadow Palette At 275.

For this look, you can consider a COLORESSENCE HD matte finish eye shade, which has a velvety soft matte texture. These long-lasting eye shades are infused with the goodness of vitamin E and blend easily.





Janhavi Kapoor Eye Makeup Look

Janhavi Kapoor is creating a new fashion trend in new Bollywood, and if you are a fan and want to recreate her wedding look. You just need a golden glitter eyeshadow to create this simple and perfect wedding look.









Buy Now Glitter Eyeshadow Palette At 124.





In the same line, we recommend Wet n Wild glitter eyeshadow for this simmer look. This single eyeshadow is coming with a super-pigmented and shiny finish, hydrating and vitamin E enriched formula.





Sara Ali Khan Eye Makeup Look

Sara Ali Khan’s this wedding eye makeup is perfect for any western wear. If you are going to wear a gown or any western wear wedding dress with the same color combination then you should try this look. For this look you don't need too much makeup, just buy a matching shadow shade to complete your wedding makeup style.





Buy Now Eyeshadow Palette At 149.





For this makeup look, we give you the option for Swiss Beauty professional eyeshadow which is coming in various shades to complete all types of wedding dress looks.









Explore more beauty tips here:

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.