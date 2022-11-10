Best MAC And Lakme Lipsticks: Beauty Grooming Matt Lipstick Shades For Trendy Women

Best MAC And Lakme Lipsticks: Hey! Gorgeous ladies if you are tired of searching for a new collection of matt lipsticks then you have landed on the exact page. Here we have picked a few best lipstick shades for trendy women who really take care of their outfits. And we know the best outfit with the worst lipstick shade will going to make you look rubbish. Well! Don’t worry ladies we are here to help you to choose the finest lipstick shade according to your party look, casual look, or formal look.





These lipsticks are available from brand MAC and Lakme that is offering you eye catchy matt lipstick shades to make you spark. Moreover, lipsticks not only make your look fabulous, but they also pamper your lips as well. Lipsticks also contain moisturizing ingredients that make your lips look moisturized and supple. All you need to do is a little care and you are all good to go.





Also Read: Optimum Collection Of Makeup Kit For Girls: To Refresh Her Outlook.





Best Lakme Lipsticks: Trendy Lipstick Colour

Below we have picked a few elegant and classy lipstick shades for our trendy women to enhance their look.





Buy Now





Lakmé’s lip and cheek color come in a mousse texture that’s weightless, giving a powdery matte finish to lips and a soft blush to your cheeks. It is ideal for daily office wear adding charm and lasting long and their dual benefit makes it a highly functional product for the busy and on-the-go working woman. It looks and feels weightless because of its lightweight formula. Naturel Lakme Lipstick Price: Rs 700.









Buy Now

LAKME lip color rosy Sunday is beautifully vibrant and stunning shades that don’t fade through the day. It glides onto your lips smoothly and feels extremely comfortable and lightweight. Their built-in primer ensures that the color settles onto your lips evenly. With 14-hour-long stay power, it is your perfect companion in conquering the day! Now say goodbye to touch-ups throughout the day. Lakme Lipstick Price: Rs 445.









Buy Now





Lakme absolute 3D lipstick is the perfect collection to help bring out your many dimensions. Experience rich color payoff in a single stroke. Its long-lasting formula will keep your lips looking glamorous all day. Make a bold statement every day with the long-lasting, intense color payoff that is the perfect addition to your makeup routine. Lakme Absolute 3D Lipstick Price: Rs 800.





Read More: 5 Best Primer Makeup For All-Day Perfection: Highlight Your Beauty.





Best MAC Lipsticks: Classy Lipstick Shades

Here you will get the best lipstick shades from MAC lipsticks to make your look everyday stylish.





Buy Now





As we know MAC is a luxurious brand for a lipstick that provides your best lipstick shades with pampering your lips. Well! If you were in search of a Ruby woo matte lipstick shade then MAC lipsticks are here for you. This lipstick shade is perfect for making a bold look for your party or office look, no matter what your outfit is, with this shade you are going to fire. MAC Lipstick Price: Rs 1,710.







Buy Now





MAC is providing you with mini travel sizes to carry all the time a grooming partner with you all. This mac travel-size lipstick is coming in Mehr lipstick shades to make you look light. This Mehr shade lipstick is going to complete your all-day look with its light shade. And for a party look, if you are wearing a light color dress or dark color dress then this Mehr shade is perfect for you. MAC Lipstick Price: Rs 1,530.











Explore more branded lipsticks here:

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.