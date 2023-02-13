Best Anti Dandruff Shampoo For Men: Flakes are unpleasant, especially when they land on your head. Who would prefer to feel and appear like a snow globe? Exactly. Because of this, the best way to stop flaking is with a dandruff shampoo. One of the most prevalent issues that almost all men face especially in the winter season is dandruff. This makes them rush to get the best anti-dandruff shampoo to get rid of it. Finding the right dandruff shampoo according to your hair type is a difficult task. However, skipping this hair care product can cause severe damage to your hair.





The best anti dandruff shampoo for men contains antifungal, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory ingredients. For mild dandruff, you have to look for some other ingredients and for severe ones there is another dandruff shampoo. Dandruff tends to flare up in certain seasons. If not taken properly care then it might lead to hair fall. Anti dandruff shampoo tends to dry out your hair, however, there are some of the best anti-dandruff shampoos that are mild and cause no harm to your hair.





Read More: Hair Care Tips





Best Anti Dandruff Shampoo For Men





Anti dandruff shampoo is simple yet the most effective way to bid goodbye to dandruff. Both online and offline market is flooded with different brands of shampoos for men. We have shortlisted some of the best ones suitable for all hair types.













Selsun Suspension Anti Dandruff Shampoo





One of the best anti dandruff shampoos for severe dandruff issues. This will not only give you relief from dandruff but also from excess oil from your hair. This also gives relief from itching and clears





Check Here

away flakes. Washing your hair with this dandruff shampoo twice a week will show effective results after a few washes. Massage this properly on the scalp and then rinse off with water. Selsum Anti Dandruff Shampoo Price: Rs 325.





Scalpe Pro Anti-dandruff Shampoo





The Scalp pro Anti Dandruff Shampoo has a rich lather and prevents the tangling of hair. Washing your hair with this makes your hair soft, leaves the scalp clean as it strips away excess sebum, and





Check Here

cleanses dandruff flakes. Infused with Climbazole+ZPTO which attacks the root cause of dandruff. Even after using this daily, it won't dry your hair as it contains a conditioning base. Scalpe Anti Dandruff Shampoo Price: Rs 137.





Head & Shoulders Anti-Dandruff Shampoo





Ask any individual about the best anti dandruff shampoo for men and the majority of them will answer Head & Shoulders. With these hair care tips in just one wash, you can transform frizzy dry





Check Here

hair into silky, smooth, and manageable one. This shampoo works well when applied every alternate day. You can get rid of dandruff without causing any hair fall. Suitable for all hair types this anti dandruff shampoo will make your hair soft from root to tip. Head & Shoulders Anti Dandruff Shampoo Price: Rs 519.





Himalaya Anti-Dandruff Shampoo





Infused with all herbal ingredients this Himalaya anti dandruff shampoo is gentle and can be used on colored hair too. The thick lather cleans the hair from root to tip. Infused with the goodness of Aloe

Check Here

Vera and Tea Tree Oil this shampoo will not only reduce dandruff but will make hair shiny, strong, and beautiful. Free from parabens and artificial colors this is one of the best anti dandruff shampoos. Himalaya Anti Dandruff Shampoo Price: Rs 123.





WOW Skin Anti Dandruff Shampoo





Dandruff on the scalp can effectively be removed from this WOW anti dandruff shampoo. This also stops it from returning. Making it to the list of best anti dandruff shampoos also balances PH level. Free from sulphates, parabens, or harmful chemicals you can also get rid of an itchy and dry scalp.





Check Here

Enriched with Apple cider vinegar this dandruff shampoo has antibacterial and antifungal properties that can help to get away from dandruff by gently unclogging the crusts that form around follicles. WOW Anti Dandruff Shampoo Price: Rs 499.





Best Anti Dandruff Shampoo For Men: FAQ





1. Why is dandruff common in men?

Dandruff is caused by the excessive buildup around your hair follicles. The only way to get rid is by applying the right anti dandruff shampoo.





2. Which is the best anti dandruff shampoo for men?

Head & Shoulders, Anti-Hairfall, Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

WOW Skin

Beardo Dandruff Control

Biotique Bio Neem Margosa Anti Dandruff Shampoo

Mamaearth Tea Tree Anti Dandruff Shampoo

3. How can men prevent dandruff?

Regularly cleansing your hair and scalp with an anti dandruff shampoo can help prevent dandruff.





4. What is the biggest cause of dandruff?

Dry skin and scalp are the cause of dandruff. The best anti dandruff shampoo will not only prevent dandruff but will also make hair silky and smooth.





Explore more options on the best anti dandruff shampoo for men





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon