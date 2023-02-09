OPEN IN APP

    Latest News

      Allu Arjun Hair Care Tips To Steal From

      Take hair care tips from the Pushpa actor Allu Arjun. His hair care tips for men are worth considering and simple. In today’s time not only women but men too are getting conscious about their looks. They want to look best with the right hair care.

      By Sneha Singh
      Updated: Thu, 09 Feb 2023 06:03 PM (IST)
      Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: Get Up To 40% Off On JBL, F&D, And Sony Home Theatres
      Allu Arjun Hair Care Tips To Steal From

      The famous dialogue “Flower nahi fire hai mein” stands true to this good-looking actor Allu Arjun. Looking at his versatile hairstyles all men want to go for the same look. With simple hair care tips that can be followed for any hair type, you can achieve smooth, healthy, and shiny hair. In the contemporary era hair care products for men are increasing day by day. Actor Allu Arjun is not also known for his power-packed performance and look but also for his hairstyles. These styles come by following strict hair care tips. 


      The actor of the famous song  “Ooo antava mava” Allu Arujun become a heart robe of many girls by his looks and personality. Not only for girls but he became an inspiration for many men trying to get the same hairstyle as him. They keep on searching for the best hair care tips to look like him. Right from hair oil to conditioner we have come with complete hair care solutions for any problems.


      Allu Arjun Hair Care Tips


      Allu Arjun Hair Care  Price
       WOW Onion Shampoo  Rs 329
       TRESemme Keratin Smooth Conditioner  Rs 199
       Indulekha Bringha Ayurvedic Hair Oil  Rs 402
       Beardo Hair Serum  Rs 212
       Wella Professionals Deep Nourishing Mask  Rs 657



      Men's grooming starts with the right hair care and beard care tips. Actor Allu Arjun has given some major hairstyle goals for all men. So, if you are looking to follow his hair care tips then scroll down to check out.


      WOW Onion Shampoo


      Washing hair twice a week with WOW Onion Shampoo can prevent hair fall and give you strong and silky hair like Allu Arjun. The basic step in any hair care tip is washing hair to get rid of all dirt and


      hair care

      Check Here

      dust. Infused with red onion seed oil extract, black seed oil, and pro-vitamins this shampoo helps to nourish the roots and moisturize the scalp. WOW Shampoo Price: Rs 329.


      TRESemme Keratin Smooth Conditioner


      The next hair care tip after shampoo is a conditioner. To make your hair manageable in order to attain a hairstyle like Allu Arjun conditioning your hair after shampoo is essential. Enriched with

      hair care

      Check Here

      Keratin and Argan Oil it manage frizz and gives smooth and nourished hair. TRESemme Shampoo Price: Rs 199.


      Indulekha Bringha Ayurvedic Hair Oil


      You cannot skip oil in your hair care routine. This Ayurvedic hair oil from Indulekha helps in giving you thick hair and a soft texture. Massage hair with this oil penetrates the roots and promotes hair

      hair care

      Check Here

      growth. Massaging hair with this oil twice a week will give you better results and also reduces dandruff. Indulekha Hair Oil Price: Rs 402.


      Beardo Hair Serum


      Do you how does Allu Arjun keep his hair in perfect condition? By applying a hair serum. In order to control frizz and make hair soft Beardo hair serum is the best product. This suits all types of hair and


      hair care

      Check Here

      makes hair silky and smooth. This hair care product is Sulfate Free and Paraben Free. If you have dry hair then this serum will be the solution to your problem. Beardo Hair Serum Price: Rs 212.


      Wella Professionals Deep Nourishing Mask


      The last hair care tip which is the newest in trend is a hair mask. This one from Wella deeply nourishes the hair leaving it soft and smooth. Apply this mask at least once a week. Spread this


      hair care

      Check Here

      mask on lengths and ends to prevent split ends. Wella Mask Price: Rs 657.


      Hair Care Tips: FAQ


      1. What are the best hair care tips for healthy hair?


      • Wash hair twice a week
      • Condition hair after washing
      • Massage your scalp twice a week
      • Apply hair mask


      2. Is Allu Arjun the biggest Telegu star?

      Yes, Allu Arjun is one of the biggest Telugu stars.


      3. What is the most important routine in hair care?

      Hair care is incomplete by massaging oil.


      4. Is Allu Arjun a stylish hero?

      Yes, Allu Arjun is known for his good looks and is also a style icon for many youths.


      Explore more options on hair care tips for men



      Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

      Related Reads
      This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.