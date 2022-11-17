From Alia Bhatt To Deepika Padukone, Learn How Can You Do Celeb Loved Hairstyles For Wedding Season

Hairstyles For Wedding Season: As we know celebs always experiment with something new to make their trend. This wedding season our divas have tried something new and stylish hairstyle for their wedding look, which you can also try if you’re planning to attend a wedding anytime soon. Here, we are going to cover all hairstyles from simple to trendy that our Bollywood divas like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Malaika Arora have tested.





If you are a bride you can go with Alia Bhatt's wedding hairstyle, but if you are the closest one to the groom or bride then you can try other celeb-loved hairstyles for an elegant wedding look. Here you will also explore some modern and trendy hairstyles for sarees or lehengas.





Celebrity-Approved Easy Hairstyles For Wedding Season





Alia Bhatt's Wedding Hairstyle

As we have seen Alia Bhatt has not done too much for her wedding look. She has just taken a simple off-white saree and completed it with a curled open hairstyle, that breaks old rituals of bridal hairstyle. Well! if you also want to get a bride look like Alia Bhatt then you just need a high-quality curler and matha tika to complete your bridal hairstyle.

In the same line, Philips curlers are the most relevant and trusted option for your bridal look. Because ceramic coating adds shine and gloss to the hair, leaving it bouncy, glamorous, and full of life. PHILIPS Hair Curler Price: Rs 1,599.





Deepika Padukone Wedding Hairstyle

Deepika Padukone is one of the best actresses in the Bollywood industry and is famous for their fashion sense. On her wedding day everyone was curious to see her wedding look, and when she came everyone was shocked to she her traditional wedding look. She has not experimented with anything just like other bride's hairstyles, she likes to go with a red saree and decorated bun. If you are also looking for a bridal hairstyle just like her, you just need a quality hair straightener and gajra to finalize your wedding look.





In the same line, the Philips straightener can be the best choice, it infused ceramic plates for ultra-smooth gliding and straight hair. PHILIPS Hair Straightener Price: Rs 1,148.





Kareena Kapoor's Wedding Hairstyle

Kareena Kapoor is one of the cute actress in Bollywood, especially when she carries an Indian outfit she bits the beauty definition. This wedding season if you are also looking to get a wedding hairstyle like Kareena Kapoor then you just need the best quality hair dryer to complete your bouncy wedding hairstyle.







For that, you can consider a Havells hair dryer, which is going to give you a soft curl with bouncy hair. This hair dryer ensures uniform distribution of heat to prevent damage to hair, resulting in less heat exposure. Havells Hair Dryer Price: Rs 1,097.





Priyanka Chopra's Wedding Hairstyle

Kashibai bajirao was the very powerful role of Priyanka Chopra, where she was in the best Marathi look. She carried a proper Marathi saree and jewelry with a crimped bun styled with just flowers. This wedding season if you are also wishing to makeover your bridal hairstyle like Priyanka Chopra's Marathi look then you need the best quality crimper and 2 red roses to complete a modern and trendy hairstyle for sarees or lehngas.









In the same line for this look, you can buy a Vega crimper to add instant volume and well-defined texture to your hair. It comes with wide ceramic-coated plates with 5 ridges that cover a large section of hair in one go. Vega Hair Crimper Price: Rs 1,397.

Katrina Kaif's Wedding Hairstyle

Nowadays, Katrina kaif is trending for her Indian outfit, after marriage, she loves to carry Indian wear like a saree and suits. Recently, she was in trend due to her wedding look, their fans loved her simple and elegant wedding style. She was looking awesome with her messy bun with tight curls. Well, if you are also obsessed with her hairstyle, and want to carry this hairstyle then you must have a chopstick curler for a front tight curl.





For this hairstyle, you can consider Havells chopstick hair curler to complete this hairstyle. This curler offers you an extra skinny barrel for tight and corkscrew curls. Havells Chopstick Curler Price: Rs 1,399.









