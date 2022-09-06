Durable Electric Shaver For Men: Cleans Your Beard Perfectly Smooth

Electric Shaver For Men: Electric shavers are better than ever and they can provide and very clean finish. The shave is much closer, and you have much more control over where the blades go and what they do. They're also generally cheaper, are easier to use and maintain, and help you to capture hair without pulling and tugging on the skin, which reduces skin irritation. Newer technology in the razor industry also means that common issues like skin discomfort or irritation associated with shaving, are reduced.





Well! If you are also looking to buy the best and most durable electric shaver to shave your beard without any irritation or taking too much time to give you a perfect clean shave look. To help you to choose the best one for you here we have shortlisted some premier shavers for your happy shaving time. Take a look!









Durable Electric Shaver For Men

















Philips shaver is designed to prevent nicks and cuts for a clean and protective shave. The skin protection system glides smoothly across your skin with its rounded head profile while keeping your skin protected. With this razor, you will get a consistently clean shave every time with 27 self-sharpening precision-engineered blades. Philips Electric Shaver Price: Rs 1,836.















Panasonic Arc5 electric razor features a 5-blade shaving system with precision-honed 30° blades for outstanding closeness. Advanced, built-in Arc5 sensors automatically detect differences in beard density along the cheeks, neck, and jaw. The finishing foil finishes off the shave and captures extra-thick and stubborn hair to ensure a smooth shaving experience. Panasonic Electric Shaver Price: Rs 17,225.















Havells has a two-track multipurpose precision cut blade system for a faster shave that gives better coverage with minimum strokes. 4D floating blades adjust to the contour of the face, minimize skin irritation, and provide the closest shave. This shaver is specially designed to give you a better grip and comfort while you shave in both dry & wet conditions that allow complete control over the shaver for optimum results. Havells Electric Shaver Price: Rs 3,029.

















Braun series shavers are designed with 3 flexible blades that move with every facial contour for maximum skin contact and efficiency in one stroke. The specialized cutting elements are pressure sensitive and protected by a patented metal mesh for a clean and close shave with outstanding skin comfort. Braun Electric Shaver Price: Rs 2,997.















Philips shavers are perfect for enjoying a clean shave that follows your face's contours with 5-directional pivot, flex, and floating movements. The head reaches your face at the ideal angle and adjusts to the curves of your face and neck, creating smooth contact with your skin. This shaver is ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburn. Philips Electric Shaver Price: Rs 3,478.







Most Asked Questions:





Is shaving with an electric razor better?

Electric razors tend to shave the hair away faster than manual razors. Because they roll up the skin, forcing hairs up before cutting them, men don't need to go over the same area as many times.





Can I use an electric shaver to shave my pubic hair men?

We wouldn't recommend using the standard rotary or foil electric shaver you use to shave your face for pubic hair.

How long do electric shavers last?

To maintain the performance and safety of your electric razor, they should be replaced every so often. You should plan to replace the blades on your electric razor every 12 to 18 months.

Is it better to use an electric shaver wet or dry?

Unless you're using one of the new breeds of wet and dry shavers which can be used with or without water, you'll get much better results from an electric shaver if your stubble is bone dry and stiff.







