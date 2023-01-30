Best Philips Hair Straighteners For Saloon Type Hairstyle At Home

Best Philips Hair Straighteners: Get a salon-like finish with high-quality Philips hair straighteners that leave your hair silky smooth and shiny. This hair straightener brush features a heated paddle with smoothing bristles that combine the lightness of the brush with the smoothing power of a heated plate. If you've never done a super smooth blow-dry at home, using a straightener machine or flat iron can give your hair a smooth shine and groom your look.





These best hair straightener machines are suitable for all hair types but are especially effective on long, thick, and wavy hair that resists easy smoothing with a flat iron.





Best Philips Hair Straighteners: Top Deals









Here you will find some top choices for the best hair straightener machine from Philips that will give your hair a saloon-like style at home.





PHILIPS HP8302 Selfie Straightener - 6% off

Philips hair straightener has a fast heat-up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds.

Their plates smoother than silk glides through your hair with optimized temperature, minimizing friction and resulting in less heat exposure. Philips Hair Straightener Price: Rs 1,215.







PHILIPS BHS397/40 Straightener - 28% off

This is the best hair straightener by Philips that provides with quick and smooth styling with ultimate shine by Keratin plates infused with titanium allowing for fast heat transfer and smooth gliding through the hair.





Philips Straightener machine is equipped with a unique ION. It is normal to hear a sizzling sound coming from your straightener. Philips Hair Straightener Price: Rs 1,785.







PHILIPS Hair Straightener Brush - 18% off

Philips hair straightener brush has a triple bristle design that gently detangles and straightens while protecting your scalp from heat.



Their ThermoProtect technology maintains an even temperature across the brush to prevent overheating. Philips Hair Straightener Brush Price: Rs 2,858.







PHILIPS Bhs378/10 Kerashine Straightener - 26% off

Philips hair straightener let you enjoy style and haircare with their silkpro care technology.

This straightener machine has Keratin ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair and 100mm long plates for perfect straightening in less time. Philips Hair Straightener Price: Rs 2,716.





PHILIPS BHS738/00 Plate Straightener - 12% off

This hair straightener machine has SlikProtect technology for optimized temperature and minimized damage.



Their increased plate width can straighten more hair in one go and will help to reduce the time required to style. Philips Hair Straightener Price: Rs 2,796.





FAQ: Philips Hair Straighteners





1. What are some of the best features of Philips hair straighteners?

Most Philips hair straighteners have a 1.6m cord and a heating time of at least 60 seconds. It also comes with a swivel cord for a seamless styling experience.





2. What is the warranty period of the Philips hair straightener?

The warranty period for Philips hair straighteners varies by model. Check product details to learn more about product warranties.





3. Can hair straighteners be used by men too?

Yes, Men can use small hair straighteners as they have short hair and get the kind of style they want.





4. Which hair straightener is good for thin hair?

If you have thin hair, you should buy a ceramic-plated straightener as your hair needs less heat.









Explore hair straightener here:

