Best Epilator For Hair Removal: No More Long Hair Over Your Face And Body

Best Epilator For Hair Removal: Shaving, waxing, and plucking may be the most common hair removal methods, but they aren't the only options. Ever you heard of Epilator? If not, listen up. An epilator is a super-powerful, electronically powered version of plucking in a small device. This epilator rotates tweezers on a spinning wheel to grab multiple hairs and pull them out from the root.





The benefit of having this epilator for grooming mean, you'll be able to remove the shorter hairs that waxing might not be able to reach, which means smoother skin. And now, if you are thinking to buy this smart hair removal device then our compiled list is going to make your decision easier. These epilators for women are picked from a brand like Philips, Havells, and more.





Best Epilator For Hair Removal: Top Choices

Below you will find some of the reliable options for epilators to groom every part of your body and skin.





Philips Epilator Series 8000 boasts powerful yet gentle epilation for smooth skin that can free your mind for up to 4 weeks.

This Epilator for hair removal has an extra-wide epilator head with ceramic tweezers that covers more skin with every stroke so you can achieve smoothness on your body or skin. Philips Epilator Price: Rs 5,745.







Braun epilator for women with a wide, pivoting head, for easier and more efficient hair removal that give you added options for sensitive areas.





This epilator is 100% waterproof, which means you can epilate in the bath or shower for a painless experience. This Braun epilator is designed for the most perfect lines with the bikini styler and precision trimming at your fingertips. Braun Epilator Price: Rs 6,020.







Havells epilator for hair removal is the perfect tool for an easy and painless way to get rid of your unwanted facial hair.

Using this epilator is safe for all skin types and tones, working great on your upper and lower lip, cheeks, chin, and neck. It can be used in both wet and dry modes with a mirror in the cap that increases the convenience of usage at any time & anywhere. Havells Epilator Price: Rs 1,099.





The Silk Epil 3 by Braun epilator gently removes hair at the root to give you long-lasting results.



This epilator for women is a great choice for beginners and massage rollers stimulate the skin for gentle epilation. It comes with 2-speed settings, speed 1 for extra gentle epilation, and speed 2 for extra efficient epilation. Braun Epilator Price: Rs 2,396.







Philips epilator for women has 2-speed settings to grab thinner and thicker hairs for a more personalized hair removal treatment.

This Philips epilator is coming with an additional shaving head and comb for a close shave and more gentle hair removal in different body areas. This epilator is 100% waterproof which means you can use this epilator while bathing to experience painless hair removal. Philips Epilator Price: Rs 3,111.









Explore more branded epilators here:

