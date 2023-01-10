Trouble Driving In Fog? Explore Car Accessories For Winter Season In 2023

Car Accessories: The winter is at its peak and if you are planning to go on a road trip toward the mountains or in the snowfall areas, it is necessary to carry some of the must-have car accessories. These accessories allow your road trip to be more smoother and comfortable.





The winter is here and the fog is getting thicker, so it is necessary to turn on your parking lights if you are on the road and have to face the heavy fog as it indicates to others about your vehicle on the road. It is recommended to use Google Maps which gives you the right direction towards your journey. Check out the best car accessories for winter to buy if you are planning a road trip to mountains and snow areas during the winter season.





Must Have Car Accessories During Thicker Fogg

Here is the list of must-have car accessories especially for fog days, if you are planning to road trip during the winter seasons, especially during road trips towards mountains and snowy areas.





Allextreme fog light is one of the must-have car accessories, it helps to clear the fog on the road. It has been made with premium quality components for better lifespan and low power consumption.

Angel eyes light to style your motorcycle whilst illuminating the road ahead for better visibility. IP55 Grade Water resistance headlight with high beam, low beam, and blasting flash. Allextreme Fog Light Price: Rs 1,058.







It is a portable car heater that has been made with premium ABS material which is sturdy and highly durable. This Car heater provides a high conversion rate for quick warming when you are driving a car during winter, especially if you are planning a road trip during winter to mountains or snowy areas.

This portable car heart has been designed to quickly clean the frost, fog, and mist on the car, windshield, and window making it the best car heater. Portable Car Heater Price: Rs 2,023.







This Multicolor radium tape has been widely used in nighttime conspicuity which is clearly visible and available in a honeycomb design thus creating a much brighter retro-reflective tape.





It reflects at night from a distance of over 2 KM and it is an easy cut and one of the must-have car accessories during the winter road trip. It helps others to identify your vehicle if the fog is heavy. ETI Reflective Tape Price: Rs 199.







This Lazi car glass cleaning kit for the windshield is one of the must-have car accessories, especially during heavy rain, and foggy weather. This packet comes with 10 tablets

The glass cleaning effervescent tablet has strong dirt-removing performance, and can effectively clean harmful and stagnant dirt even if it is invisible, greatly reducing the friction of the wiper blade and glass, improving the visibility, protecting which can soften the wiper, and reducing noise. We can also clean windows and drive safely. Lazi Car Windshield Price: Rs 179.





FAQs: Car Accessories For Winter





What accessories must a car have?

A car cover, cleaning cloth, fog light, puncture repair kit, and tyre inflator are some of the must-have car accessories especially if you are on a road trip during winter.





How can I make my car easier in the winter?

During the winter season, keep your vehicle to car start for at least 10 minutes.





