Road Trip Essentials: 16 Car Accessories You Should Not Miss When Going On A Road Trip

Road Trip Essentials: Road trips are always fun, especially when you are planning them with your family or friends. Driving with people who are close to you will always be more fun and at the same time, it is necessary to have road trip essentials that make the trip more enjoyable and hassle-free. From electronics to car devices, and pet products, here are some of the must-have products that you should buy before going on the trip.





Travel bag, hand sanitizer, car phone holder, tyre inflator, pet car seat cover, and more car accessories that you have to make the journey safe and better. Check out the best road trip essentials, especially for long road trips.





Absolute Road Trip Essentials

If Are you planning a road trip with your family, get familiar with these must-have road trip essentials that are quite necessary, especially for long road trips.











As pollution is at its peak, it is necessary to take care of your family. This car air purifier shields you against dust particles when you are on the road. It is an excellent choice that kills 99.9% of germs, bacteria, and viruses.





If some of your family members or friends are suffering from allergies, cough, sneezing, and cold, it is an ideal purchase option for your road trip. Car Air Purifier Price: Rs 4,999.











This car seat organizer helps you to organize many things like tissue boxes, cup holders, and allied items in your backseat. It has been manufactured using premium grade PU leather and 3D construction and comes with multiple compartments with a separate iPad.





It has 2 pockets for your mobile, 2 for water bottles, and has dimensions of 10x10x20 cm. It is one of the best long-trip essentials that you should buy. Car Organizer Price: Rs 1,214.







Imagine you are on the road and your car tyre is flat, tyre inflators are one of the must-have car essentials that help to pump the tyre anywhere you want. This Bergmann tyre inflator is made all in a metal body and can radiate heat better and have much lower noise and vibration.





This metal air compressor is sturdier and you are a true partner on road trips. Bergmann Car Tyre Inflator Price: Rs 2,119.





Suppose you are in-between a road trip and the tyre got punctured, that's why it is necessary to have a puncture kit. This puncture kit is made with premium quality that serves a long life.





It is quite affordable and a must-have product for long road trips. amiciAuto Puncture Kit Price: Rs 591.









The long road trips make your neck a bit tired and having a neck rest cushion will definitely help you keep riding long trips. This Grin Neck rest cushion stabilizes the contact surface and provides excellent cushioning and comfort.





The outer cover is made of soft, anti-sweat fabric which offers a soft and luxurious feel. Grin Neck Rest Cushion Price: Rs 1,738.













This dog seat cover is a must-have product if you are planning a road trip with your pet. As it is always a concern about littering and falling of dog/cat hair in the car. This car seat cover for dogs is available in black color and it can easily fit in your backseat.





It is also easy to clean it via vacuum or even a water hose. Dog Car Seat Price: Rs 1,619.











Everyone carries a smartphone and it is necessary to keep it charged while you are on the road. When you are traveling with your family or friend for a long road trip, this Mi power bank is a must-have product.





It is known for its ultra-high capacity and it has been known for high-speed charging, and reliable performance and is available in a compact size and is one of the best power banks. Mi Powerbank Price: Rs 1,799.











Road trips are always fun and taking selfies is part of it. This Digitek mini tripod is an excellent choice. It is compatible with most smartphones, GoPro, DSLRs, and compact cameras.





This mobile stand is definitely a product that you should buy before going on a road trip. Digitek Mobile Stand Price: Rs 399.











Road trips evolve lots of toddlers, eating in the car becomes a little messy and which is why this handheld vacuum cleaner from RNG EKO gives the opportunity to clean the vehicle from the inside. It involves proper hygiene throughout the journey.





It is a low-noise vacuum cleaner and one of the best car vacuum cleaners. RNG EKO Vacuum Cleaner Price: Rs 1,698.











During summers, a cool box is very necessary especially when you are on the road and this Coleman excursion cooler is perfect and can hold 22 cans at one time. It is available with a stylish outer casing.





This cooler is versed with ThermoOZONE insulation which is free from CFCs, and HFCs, and one of the best companions while you are on a road trip. Coleman Cooler Price: Rs 2,719.











If you are traveling with your family then you need a rooftop bag to keep your luggage safe and properly. This Voroly rooftop cargo bag is an excellent purchase option. It is made with premium grade waterproof material and it comes with a Zip and hook and looks flap to keep your stuff dry.





It is available with a 1-inch wide polypropylene strap and it is one of the best rooftop bags especially for traveling. Voroly Rooftop Bag Price: Rs 3,958.











This blanket from Cabeau is ideal to go with especially when you are on a trip during winters. This offered travel blanket is stitched using premium grade microfiber and polyester and is available in a rectangular shape.





You can wash it in the machine and it comes with a durable handle ensuring superior comfort while traveling. Cabeau Travel Blanket Price: Rs 1,700.











It is necessary to have a hand sanitizer as COVID-19 is still not over and it also protects you from other germs and bacteria while traveling. This Lifebuoy hand sanitizer is a perfect traveling partner for keeping germs away from you. Lifebuoy Sanitizer Price: Rs 239.











Especially in winter, the battery drains out and this heavy-duty tangled free booster cable is a must-have product for long road trips. It is insulated with a copper cable zipped carry case to handle the same with ease. AmazonBasics Copper Jumper Cable Price: Rs 1,589.











This Fabetc fog light for cars is an all-weather condition and it is a must-have product if you are planning your road trip during winter or in the rainy season, especially for night view.





It has a powerful light beam to see the forward road more clearly during the fog. Fabtec Car Fog Light Price: Rs 624.











A heavy-duty car tow cable is also necessary while you are going for a road trip especially if you are planning to drive through mountains or any hilly region. The blue PVC hose attached to the surface of the steel wire effectively protects from scratches and it is a durable cable strap rope. GNEY Tow Cable Strap Price: Rs 798.









Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.