Portable Car Washers: Effective Cleaning With Heavy-Duty Motors

Portable Car Washers: if you do not like to visit the service center often, it is necessary to have a portable car washer at home, a must-have car accessory to keep your car neat and clean. Without stepping out of your home, these car washing machines offer optimal and effective cleaning of your car right at the convenience of your home, garage, and parking.





These portable car washers are available in different price ranges with a wide range of features like heavy duty motors for more pressure and better output. Despite being portable, they offer excellent cleaning and are ready to wash the most difficult areas of the car.





Car washing machines are available in different sizes with a wide range of features, select the best one for your car.

















This Bosch Car washer is more comfortable and enjoyable to clean with a quieter motor pump. It has 450 ml high-pressure detergent nozzles that save time by applying soap quickly and has an extendable handle with larger wheels that offer great mobility with ease of storage.





It has a versatile trio nozzle that provides the flexibility to tackle many tasks with ease. These types of handy accessories will help you to clean the most difficult areas of your car. Bosch Car Washer Price: Rs 10,099.

















This iBELL high pressure washer comes with 1600 W power which offers great washing speed and power for every needed operation. iBell stands out by providing efficiency with its inline maximum pressure. The quick connect fitting accessories help you save time while changing connectors.





The Pressure washer set comes with a Nozzle integrated with a high-power pencil jet making it an easy job. With an integrated accessories holder, this pressure washer is a very handy device. It is one of the best car washing machines. iBell Car Washer Price: Rs 8,265.















This Karcher high pressure car washer is made with German technology that has an inbuilt detergent tank that allows you to easily apply detergent directly through the machine. It is one of the high-performance washers that is ideal for cleaning delicate surfaces like stone and brickworks.





This pressure washer brush is made with a soft microfibre cloth that is ideal for the gentle cleaning of cars and motorbikes. It is quite suitable for cars and home and home washing. A large on/off switch, and smooth-running wheels are some of the best features that make it one of the best portable car washers. Karcher Car Washer Price: Rs 8,499.















This ResQtech pressure wash comes with ultra-power cleaning force and has a 100% copper winding motor that generates up to 135 bar/380 Lit/hr for maximum cleaning power which is quite perfect for car cleaning. It comes with a patented 90-degree nozzle for underside cleaning of the car and also comes with 6 high-pressure hose pipes.





It also comes with a total stop system that automatically shuts off the pump when the trigger is not engaged to save energy and prolong pump life. ResQtech Car Washer Price: Rs 7,899.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.