Honda City Accessories: Finest Picks For Your Car Available Online

Honda City Accessories: if you drive a Honda City Model, then equipped your car with these top-notched accessories that are available online. These Honda City accessories allow you to keep your car looking more attractive and make your driving experience more comfortable.

By Sumit Bansal
Mon, 05 Sep 2022 06:31 PM IST
Honda City Accessories: Honda City is one of the best cars of Honda and if you drive it, then get familiar with top-notch Honda city accessories that include a key cover, body cover, car floor mats, and more. It’s time to equip your car with these accessories that will make your vehicle more appealing and comfortable. Check out more car accessories here. 


These Honda City accessories can be easily installed and easily available at an affordable price range. Get familiar with these top accessories, protect and upgrade your car with these options available online in India. 


Honda City Accessories



SFK Silicone Smart Key Cover Honda City


honda car


This Honda City smart Key cover looks cool and trendy that fits 100% of your car keys. It is made from virgin and food-grade silicone which has no smell. This is applicable only on push-button start Honda City smart keys and is a must-have accessory to protect from dust, water, and damage. 


The cover is perfect for protection and style, the key looks trendy and safe. SFK Honda City Key Cover Price: Rs 199



PegasusPremium Nappa Leather Car Mat for Honda City


car floor mat


This car mat is made with high-quality floor dicky  and it is a weather mat. It is completely waterproof from dirt, mud, and snow and is made with high-quality thick microfiber leather providing absolute interior floor protection. It is very easy to clean and vehicle-specific fit. 


It is also made with environmentally friendly material and comes with a complete set to protect the food well. One of the best Honda car accessories that you should have. Pegasus Honda City Car Mat Price: Rs 1,799



Autofact Car Body Cover for Honda City


Car cover


This Autofact car body cover covers the car from bumper to bumper accurately. The fabric that has been used is very soft, feels like a feather, and helps to avoid scratches on your car. It has mirror pockets, as well as an antenna pocket, which is included to provide extra care to your Honda car. 


It has a full elastic band on the bottom of the cover and a buckle belt in between which helps to home the car during strong winds. This car cover is a must-have accessory to protect your car from dust, bird ding, and scratches. AutoFact Honda City Car Cover Price: Rs 1,399



XCLUSY Car Steering Cover with Crystal Stones


steering cover


This new crystal steering wheel cover is made of durable microfiber leather with soft velvet that consists of hundreds of shiny stones. The non-dropping diamond will give you a comfortable feeling and does not scratch hands and has a good anti-slept effect. 


XCLUSY Steering Wheel Cover is Universal Fit for Steering Wheel with 37-38 cm/14.5-15 inch in Diameter. It's suitable for most standard steering wheels and it will add luxury to your Honda City car. 


