Car Cover Under 1000: Ideal Options to Protect Your Car in Every Season

Car cover under 1000: If you have a parking issue and have to park your car outside, then it is necessary to have a car. It helps to save it from sun, water, dust, and dirt and is quite essential if the car is parked outside. These car covers are stitched using superior-grade polyester, fabric, and allied material. This car cover will keep your vehicle scratch free and dust-free in nature. Also, car floor mats are one of the essential parts of the car that should buy.





There is a wide range of options available in the market for every car size that are waterproof and compact in size. If you are looking for a car cover, here we have shared some of the top picks. Check out the popular options available here.





This Car cover is made with very soft finest quality as it helps to avoid scratches on your vehicle. As it is a Maruti Alto 800 car cover, it is available in a compact size which also protects your vehicle against natural pollutants.





This ALTO car body cover contains side mirror pockets that also protect the mirror from scratches. V Vinton Car Cover Price: Rs 627.

















This Carmate car body cover comes with a perfect fit with comprehensive protection, it perfectly fits your car and performs well for long use. It helps to protect against Water, Dirt, Dust, Frost, Snow, Pollution, Bird droppings, high temperature, and UV fading.





It is double stitched and waterproof car cover still breathable, it is a durable cover that drys very quickly. This cover is made with white coated material which is easy to wash. Carmate Car Cover Price: Rs 2,285.





It is a waterproof and dustproof cover that also protects the car from heat. It helps to keep your car scratched-free, and cool and provides 360 protection. It comes with a 2x2 matty fabric that repels harmful UV rays preserves the paint and prevents overheating.





It has heavy-duty belt buckles along with elastic straps to ensure that the cover stays on the car even during strong winds. AutoFurnish Car Cover Price: Rs 1,199.















It is an all-weather car cover, you will get a dry car on heavy rainy days, or a cool car on hot summer It is like an outdoor garage to give you a clean car in daily use and bad weather. Must keep this car covered in sunlight before use.





It is one of the best car covers for Maruti Swift Fronch Car Cover Price: 659.







