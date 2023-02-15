Car Charger: When you spend most of your time driving and know how annoying it becomes it sees the mobile with a low battery sign. This is where in-car chargers are ready and handy and easy to install and are known for their high performance, durability, and available superior design. It is one of the must-have car accessories.





The market is loaded with a wide range of options to choose from that are manufactured using top-notch plastic and they are quite reliable and lightweight. If you are seeking the finest car charger, then check out the best car charger for all vehicles. Never run out of battery even if you are driving.





Best Car Charger in India

Here are the mobile car chargers that are reliable, lightweight, and durable.





Duracell 36W Fast Car Charger





This Duracell comes with ultra-charging protection from short circuits, overvoltage, and more. It is a universally compatible car charger that can charge mobile, tablets, smartwatches, and power banks.





It is one of the best Car mobile chargers that come with smart auto-detects and charges as needed. Duracell Car charger Price: Rs. 776.







pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Port Car Charger





pTron is one of the famous small appliance brands. This pTron comes with Qualcomm quick charge 3.0 technology which charges QC3.0-enabled smartphones up to 80 percent faster, up to 4X faster than standard chargers via USB C or micro USB cable.

Its in-built smart IC chip ensures complete protection for you and your device from over-current, high-temperature protection, and short circuits. pTron Car Charger Price: Rs. 349.







boAt Dual Port Rapid 120V Car Charger





boAt is one of the leading speakers and smart speaker brands in India and is because of its top-quality products. It is up to 4 times faster with Qualcomm's quick charge with 3.0 technology.

It has been built with safeguards to protect your device against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging. It is one of the best car mobile chargers for those who are frequent travelers. boAt Car Charger Price: Rs. 599.







Portronics CarPower Mini Car Charger





Portronics is one of the leading ultra-portable and lightweight car charging devices that ensures the protection of your expensive mobile phones. It consists of high-quality material that provides protection against overvoltage, overtemperature, and more.

This car mobile charger gets your phone 50% charged in 30 minutes with this car charger. Portronics Car Charger Price: Rs. 399.





FAQs: Car Mobile Charger





1. Which charger is best for a car?

Boat car charger is the all-time best car mobile charger that protects the mobile from overheating, and is available in ultra-lightweight.





2. What is a car mobile charger?

It is a compact adapter that you can carry on the go. It can be used for charging mobile, tablets, power banks, and more.





3. What voltage is the car charger?

The car charger comes with 120 Volts which is perfect for charging smartphones, smartwatches, power banks, and more.





