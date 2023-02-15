OPEN IN APP

    Best Car Charger: Top Mobile Chargers For All Vehicle

    Best Car Charger: Mobiles are now an integral part of everyone and keeping them charged up while driving can be done with car chargers. Install a high-performing car mobile charger in your car which is ideal for long trips and regular travelers.

    By Sumit Bansal
    Updated: Wed, 15 Feb 2023 06:27 PM (IST)
    Car Charger: When you spend most of your time driving and know how annoying it becomes it sees the mobile with a low battery sign. This is where in-car chargers are ready and handy and easy to install and are known for their high performance, durability, and available superior design. It is one of the must-have car accessories


    The market is loaded with a wide range of options to choose from that are manufactured using top-notch plastic and they are quite reliable and lightweight. If you are seeking the finest car charger, then check out the best car charger for all vehicles. Never run out of battery even if you are driving. 


    Best Car Charger in India 

    Here are the mobile car chargers that are reliable, lightweight, and durable. 

    Best Car Chargers

    Price in India

    Duracell 36W Fast Car Charger

    		 Rs. 776

    pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Port Car Charger

    		 Rs. 349

    boAt Dual Port Rapid 120V Car Charger

    		 Rs. 599

    Portronics CarPower Mini Car Charger

    		 Rs. 399 


    Duracell 36W Fast Car Charger


    This Duracell comes with ultra-charging protection from short circuits, overvoltage, and more. It is a universally compatible car charger that can charge mobile, tablets, smartwatches, and power banks. 

    car charger


    It is one of the best Car mobile chargers that come with smart auto-detects and charges as needed. Duracell Car charger Price: Rs. 776



    pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Port Car Charger


    pTron is one of the famous small appliance brands. This pTron comes with Qualcomm quick charge 3.0 technology which charges QC3.0-enabled smartphones up to 80 percent faster, up to 4X faster than standard chargers via USB C or micro USB cable.

    mobile charger

    Its in-built smart IC chip ensures complete protection for you and your device from over-current, high-temperature protection, and short circuits. pTron Car Charger Price: Rs. 349



    boAt Dual Port Rapid 120V Car Charger


    boAt is one of the leading speakers and smart speaker brands in India and is because of its top-quality products. It is up to 4 times faster with Qualcomm's quick charge with 3.0 technology. 

     

    car mobile charger

    It has been built with safeguards to protect your device against excessive current, overheating,  and overcharging. It is one of the best car mobile chargers for those who are frequent travelers.  boAt Car Charger Price: Rs. 599



    Portronics CarPower Mini Car Charger


    Portronics is one of the leading ultra-portable and lightweight car charging devices that ensures the protection of your expensive mobile phones. It consists of high-quality material that provides protection against overvoltage, overtemperature, and more. 

    car charger

    This car mobile charger gets your phone 50% charged in 30 minutes with this car charger. Portronics Car Charger Price: Rs. 399


    FAQs: Car Mobile Charger


    1. Which charger is best for a car?

    Boat car charger is the all-time best car mobile charger that protects the mobile from overheating, and is available in ultra-lightweight. 


    2. What is a car mobile charger?

    It is a compact adapter that you can carry on the go. It can be used for charging mobile, tablets, power banks, and more. 


    3. What voltage is the car charger?

    The car charger comes with 120 Volts which is perfect for charging smartphones, smartwatches, power banks, and more. 


