Car Accessories for Winter: Fog Lights, Snow Chains, and Other Must-Have Car Products in Cold Weathers

Car Accessories for Winters: if you are planning a road trip during the winter season, it is necessary to have some car accessories that make your trip more memorable, comfortable, and hassle-free. Accessories like car snow chains pull ropes, steering covers, fog lights, anti-fog sprays, and more.





During the winter season, you should always prepare for typical accidents that could potentially happen on the road anytime but during the winters, you have to face shoveling snow and scraping ice from windows. Get familiar with these car accessories for winter here and plan your trip in winter accordingly.





This Universal Plush anti-slip car seat cover is one of the must-have products in winter. It is made with pure cotton and provides comfortable seating. It is made with best-in-quality cotton and is well stitched.





As winter is coming, get this must-have car seat cover for your car. Car Seat Cover Price: Rs 1,537.















Grab this universal fit for the steering wheel cover with a 14.96 diameter, it is very soft, comfortable, and perfect for keeping your hand warm during the chilly winters. This Forala soft, fluffy, damp proof wool warm will not affect your sights when you drive.





It is one of the best wheel covers which is made with unique technology and available in 4 colors. This pack has 1 sterling cover, wheel cover, handbrake cover, gear shift cover, and two seat belt covers. Car Steering Cover Price: Rs 3,820.







This Autofy LED bar light is made for all weather conditions including heavy rainfalls, and extreme cold, and helps in the dense fog period. It comes with an operating voltage of 10V-30 V which makes it the perfect fog light for bikes and cars, especially in winter when the fog creates difficulty on the road. It comes with a slider based, which allows you to adjust the light accordingly and it is best for Thar, Wagnor, and for other cars and bikes. Autofy Car Fog Light Price: Rs 999.















This Armest from Pabla Enterprises is made with a 100% custom fitting design to the car model and it is very easy to install as no screw and drilling are required. All you need is to place the armest on the area and press it down.





This armest is made with the best quality wood for a durable lifespan. This product is known for high performance and providing comfort to the owner. It is one of the must-have car accessories in 2022. Car Armrest Price: Rs 7,029.















As it is very difficult to park the car in incline areas especially when it's snowing, these plastic parking stoppers are one of the must-have products, especially in winter. This Parking stopper from KTI is an excellent purchase option as it is made with the best quality plastics which ensures its compression resistance and high performance.





It is very simple to install these parking stoppers that are available with 50x15x10 cm dimensions. KTI Parking stopper Price: Rs 1,199.















Check out this stupendous snow chain as it is known for its temperature resistance and it has been designed using superior grade dichotomanthes materials. With adjustable tension straps and double clips, the snow chain can be applied to all models of the tyre.





It also comes with anti-skid gear that does not hurt the tyre and effectively prevents the fracture-free lift jack and offers quick installation. Provides perfect results in bad weather conditions like snow, mud, or ice with its dual threaded and layered pattern. Snow Chain Price: Rs 8,858.





This steek wire can bear a strong tensile strength and it is 4 meters long and can withstand 5 tons of weight. It is a must-have product if you are driving on mountains in any hilly region. The blue PVC hose attached to the surface of the steel wire effectively protects from scratches and makes this wire more durable.





A perfect steel wire to rescue stuck cars, trucks, boats, or other vehicles. One of the best in quality tow cable strap ropes. Gney Tow Cable Strap Price: Rs 798.















The security chain offers this multi-arm chain tensioner that is just perfect for SUVs and it is available in sets of 2 pieces, this car chain tensioner is majorly used in the chilly winters to install chains on tyres for icy roads.





This car chain tensioner is highly appreciated for its strength, long shelf life, and superior performance. One of the perfect car accessories for winter that you should buy. Chain Tensioner Price: Rs 4,133.















Buy this rain-x anti-fog to prevent interior fogging before you have to face any problem on the road and it is available in 103 ml quantities. This Anti-fog spray ensures to avoid interior fogging when you drive your cars, especially in winter.





You can easily utilize the small amount of this anti-fog spray on paper or on a towel and wiper across your car's windscreens and mirrors for crystal clear visibility. Anti Fog Spray Price: Rs 538.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.