Car Accessories For Kia Seltos: Car Cover, Key Cover, Car Charger, And More

Car Accessories For Kia Seltos: If we are talking about the SUV models in India, Kia Seltos is one of the top-selling cars in India. It is a 5-seater SUV with a mileage of 16.8 Kmpl depending on the transmission and fuel type. This SUV is loaded with ABS (Anti-Braking system), central locking, and 2 airbags from a safety point of view making it one of the best SUV cars in India.





From a comfort perspective, Seltos comes with adjustable headrests, adjustable steering, keyless entry, and more. The starting price of this Kia Seltos is Rs. 10.69 Lakh with its least expensive variant and the most expensive variant priced at Rs. 19.15 Lakh. If you are looking for car accessories, then you are at the right place. Get the best car accessories for Kia Seltos like Car Cover, Car Charger, seat cover, and more.





Read More: Best Pressure Washers in India.





Car Accessories For Kia Seltos

Here are the best car accessories for the Kia Seltos which is one of the top best SUV cars in India.





Allextreme K7006 Car Body Cover





The car cover is one of the must-have car accessories as it helps to prevent the car from dust, water, scratches, bird droppings and etc. this Allextreme car body cover for Kia Seltos has been manufactured with high-quality polyester to offer utmost resistance against all elements.

Check Here

It comes with a buckle lock and keeps your car clean, shining, and ready to go. It's time to enhance the working life of your car. Car Cover Price: Rs. 1,352.







Duracell 36W Fast Car Charger





Driving the car for a long road trip but what about the phone charging? Car charger is also one of the must-have car accessories that everyone should buy. This Duracell car charger is compatible with smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and power banks.





Check Here

It comes with ultra-charging protection from short circuits, overheating, and overcurrent. Duracell Car Charger Price: Rs. 776.







Zovent Telescopic Wax Drag Nano Fiber Car Wash Brush





It can be a perfect assistant to wash, wax, and polish your Kia Seltos. This Car wash brush comes with an extendable handle that makes it easy to reach on different surfaces and heights.

Check Here

This Car accessory has been made with high microfiber soft material that helps to remove dust without scratches or damaging your car. Car Wash Brush Price: Rs. 329.







AUTOFIT Silky napa Puffy Pu Leather Car Seat Cover





It is one of the premium black color car seat covers for Kia Seltos, it has been made with high-quality silk Nappa leather. This Autofit car seat cover is known for perfect fitting along with good finishing.

Check Here

These car seat covers are tear-resistant, anti-fungus, and do not D-shape or become loose and it is very easy to maintain and clean. These car seat covers give an amazing look to your new Kia Seltos. Car Seat Cover Price: Rs. 10,999.







Keycare® Silicone Key Cover Compatible for Kia Seltos





This car accessory comes with your keys to the Kia Seltos and is also compatible with the Kia Sonet, and Kia Caren. This car key cover is completely BPA Silicone, Shock resistant, and anti-slip grip.

Check Here

It is compatible with 4 buttons with a smart key only. Key Cover Price: Rs. 299.





FAQs: Car Accessories For Kia Seltos





1. Is Kia Seltos a 7 seater?

Kia Seltos is a 5-seater SUV that is available in 19 variants with 3 engine options.





2. What is the cost of the Kia Seltos top model?

The SUV car price starts from 10.69 Lakh and goes up to 19.15 Lakh (Avg. ex-showroom). Seltos comes in 23 variants. Selto's top model price in petrol is ₹ 18.69 Lakh.





3. Is the Kia Seltos a reliable car?

Kia Seltos is one of the most reliable cars in 2023 that comes with 82 scores from 100.





4. Is Seltos good for long drives?

Seltos is the perfect choice for long drives.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.