Best Car Tyre in India (February 2023): For A Smooth And Frictionless Journey

Car Tyre: Most of us are very choosy about what goes inside the car, it is necessary on the exterior holds with no less importance. Especially when it comes to tyres, people aren’t even aware of the criticality of having a stupendous pair of tyres. Whether it is for comfort, or safety, the tyres of cars always play a vital role and are one of the must-check car accessories.





While selecting the tyres for your car, some aspects like Balance grip, efficient fuel consumption, etc needed to be taken into consideration. It is necessary as the damaged and degraded tyre will expose you to the risk of crash or slide-out. If you are seeking car tyres, then here are the best car tyres in India that help you to select the top-notch ones for your car.





Best Car Tyres in India

Here are the top car tyres that you should check and buy online for your car. Enhance the smoothness of your car on the road.





MRF ZVTV 185/65 R15 88S Tubeless Car Tyre

MRF is one of the leading car tyre brands in India and this 185/65 car tyre is suitable for cars like Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai i20 ACTIVE, and more. This Car tyre has been designed to meet the global car norms for better braking and fuel efficiency requirements.

It is one of the best Car tyre in India that offers good ride comfort and meets balanced handling comfort. MRF Car Tyre Price: Rs. 4,799.







Goodyear 175/65 R14 Kelly VFM 7 82T Car Tyre

Goodyear is one of the largest tyre brands in the world. It is compatible with Maruti Suzuki Ritz, Honda Amaze, Ford Figo Aspire, Ford Figo, Honda Brio, Tata Bolt, Toyota Etios, and more. It has been equipped with low rolling resistance that contributes to fuel savings.





The Silica reinforced durawall compound in the sidewall provides increased resistance to cuts and tears. Goodyear Car Tyre Price: Rs. 3,375.







Apollo Amazer 3G Maxx 165/80 R14 85T Car Tyre

Apollo Tyres are known for their long-lasting performance and this is a tubeless tyre that requires less maintenance as compared to the normal one. It is one of the trusted brands for many years that has a wide range of sizes for every car whether for commercial or domestic use.





It is one of the best car tyre in India that are available at an affordable price range. Apollo Car Tyre Price: Rs. 3,370.







Ceat Secura Drive 185/65 R15 88H Car Tyre

This Ceat Car Tyre is compatible with Maruti Swift, Maruti Swift Dzire, Maruti Ertiga, Maruti Ciaz, Renault Lodgy, Hyundai i20 Active, and more models. It comes with effective aqua planning resistance, low noise generation and a superior grip on wet surfaces.

It is a tubeless tyre that originally belongs to India and is one of the leading car tyre brands in India. Ceat Car Tyre Price: Rs. 4,564.





Yokohama Earth-1 P165/80 R14 85T Tubeless Car Tyre

Yokohama is one of the premium car tyre brands that have a wide range of sizes for all cars. This 165/80 is compatible with Fiat punto, maruti suzuki dzire, maruti suzuki swift, fiat grande punto, maruti suzuki ritz, and more.

It is one of the best Car tyre in India that comes with faster acceleration along with high-speed cornering and hard braking easily. Yokohama Car Tyre Price: Rs. 4,320.





FAQs: Best Car Tyre in India





1. Which tyre is best for a vehicle?

Ceat, Apollo, and MRF are the car tyre brands in India that are perfect for vehicles.





2. Which tyre has a long life?

Ceat Milaze X3 has the longest life and is one of the best Car tyre in India that you should buy for your car.





3. Which is the No 1 tyre in India?

MRF is the Number 1 tyre brand in India. They are known for their best quality tubeless tyres that offer better gripping on road.





4. How many km do new tyres last?

Around 40,000 KM as per the customer experience however it will totally depend on driving style.





