Best Car Floor Mats To Enhance Overall Look of Your Vehicle

The car floor mats are not just for resting your feet, they also ensure the dirt, and grime, and ensure the long life of your inner carpet and flooring. The new-age car floor mats are made with the latest technology and high-quality material that provide a new fresh look and enhance the overall look of your car.





So, if you are looking for some durable, easy to wash, edgy, and appealing car floor mat, here we have picked some of the best ones among all. All of them are available at a very affordable price range and made with best quality material. Select the best one as per your car.











AutoFurnish CURLY Car Mat - All Cars









This floor mat for car comes in dual tone color and it looks and matches the car interior. The 12 MM anti-skid mat is simple, and it is easy to install along with easy trimmable for a professional custom look. It will trap all the dust from daily shoes into the inner layer and it is easy to clean the mat.





The Autofurnish car mat is made to last like no other car mats. Washing the mat is simple as it is made up of rubber material.

AutoFurnish Car Mat Price: Rs 1,662.







Adroitz Universal Car Floor Mat









This Adroitz car floor mat comes with anti-slip backing and protects against rain, snow, mud, and dust materials as they use 7 dept layer protection. It is designed to fit in the flooring area and covers the entire passenger area.





This mat for car is extremely durable and has slip-resistant backing on the inner side which helps them maintain their position. One of the durable and flexible car floor mats.

Adroitz Car Mat Price: Rs 579.







MICHELIN Trimmable Universal Fit Mat









This Universal car mats from Michelin come with a smart grip system that adds an extra level of grip while driving. This mat is suitable for most hatchback cars and this one comes from one of the leading manufacturers in the world of automotive.





It has a durable heel pad that makes the life of the mat longer than the normal one.

MICHELIN Car Mat Price: Rs 3,295.







Suzec Car Floor Universal Mat with Multiple Edged











This Suzec car mat is very easy to maintain and it is made up of high-quality vinyl and offers excellent crush resistance. This edged rubber universal cam floor mat comes with multiple edged to lock dirt.





It is very easy to clean, a dirt repellant, waterproof, and very easy to install. One of the best floor mats for cars.

Suzec Car Mat Price: Rs 1,859.







CARMATE Car Grass Floor Mat









This car mat is designed to enhance the beauty of your car interior. At the same time, it is a durable product that protects against any liquid and debris on your floor. The high density of coil and thickness increased the comfort for the driver’s feet.





It is very easy to clean and a low-maintenance product. It is made with a harmless, waterproof, anti-slip design with non-toxic materials.

Carmate Car Mat Price Rs 1,289.







Check out more deals on Car mats on Amazon here.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.