Best Pressure Washers in India: For Heavy Duty Cleaning of Your Cars and Bikes

It is necessary to keep your car and bike clean and give them a regular wash, pressure washers are one of the best products for it. It has been owned by many car and bike owners to wash their automobiles on a regular basis. These types of pressure washers come with advanced pumps and are made with premium-grade plastic.





Most of them are made with 100 copper induction motors with powerful PCB that allows you to use the pressure washers for a longer period of time. If you are looking for the best pressure washers in India, then check out some of the finest options available online on Amazon.









Bosch Aquatak High Pressure Washer









This Bosch pressure washer comes with 3 in 1 Nozzle including a fan jet, Roto, and pencil jet. It comes with larger wheels for easy moving, telescopic and secondary lifting handles for greater convenience and comes with better sound management for greater comfort and less noise.





Apply soap quickly with a 450 ml high-pressure detergent storage nozzle. The lance connection makes cleaning cars and bikes more comfortable. One of the best pressure washers.

Bosch Pressure Washer Price: Rs 10,098.







Vantro High Pressure Washer with Induction Motor









This Vantro high-pressure washer is made with a 100% copper induction motor, powerful PCB, and durable plastic. The 100% copper motor allows you to use the pressure washer for a longer time as compared to others.





It is an ideal product for removing dirt quickly as it comes with advanced pressure operation features and no need to change the nozzles; it will change direction by rotating the spray gun. It is built with heat protection that reduces the chances of the machine getting damaged.

Vantro Pressure Washer Price: Rs 9,499.







Karcher K2 Compact High Pressure Washer









This Pressure washer Karcher comes with a quick trigger gun with a 4 M high pressure hose which is ideal for washing cars and bikes. The ergonomic carrying handle and low weight make the devices easy and convenient to transport.





Water is ejected through a small high-pressure nozzle as a concentrated jet with a high cleaning effect. One of the best pressure washers in India.

Karcher Pressure Washer Price: Rs 6,208.







BLACK+DECKER Pressure Washer









Black Decker is one of the famous brands that is known for manufacturing high-quality power tools and hand tools. This pressure washer comes with a 1-year warranty and is designed to deliver high water pressure for cleaning cars and bikes.





It comes with a nozzle to adjust the water pressure for maximum cleaning action. The 1300 Watt powerful motor is ideal for cleaning. One of the best pressure washers for cars.

Black Decker Pressure Washer Price: Rs 6,837.







Inalsa High Pressure Washer









This Inalsa pressure washer is known for delivering higher cleaning performance with a 2100 W industrial induction motor. The motor is able to handle heavy-duty usage with less wear and tear in the motor. It can remove even the most stubborn dirt like gunk oil, rust, and more.





It is equipped with a spray gun and extension rod along with adjustable nozzles and a detergent tank. The motor is very powerful and still creates less noise. It came with a 1-year warranty from the manufacturer's end.

Inalsa Pressure Washer Price: Rs 8,695.







Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.